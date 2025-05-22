Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has refused to rule out the prospect of Manchester United sacking Ruben Amorim after the Europa League final.

Amorim has had a torrid time since replacing Erik ten Hag towards the end of 2024 as he’s struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation at Man Utd.

United’s performances under Amorim have been worse than they were during Ten Hag’s tenure as they could still finish 17th in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils have lost 18 Premier League games this season, while they also came up short in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League.

Man Utd had their biggest game of the 2024/25 campaign on Wednesday night, but they did not turn up as they were deservedly beaten 1-0 by Spurs.

READ: Rock-bottom for Amorim and Man Utd? No, it really could get worse…



This result leaves Man Utd with a limited transfer budget ahead of a season without European football and Amorim remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Man Utd’s displays under Amorim have been pretty shambolic, but it would still be pretty unfair to sack him before he’s had the opportunity to build a squad that’s more suited to his system.

It has consistently been reported in recent weeks that the head coach would retain Man Utd’s backing even if they lost to Spurs in the Europa League final and this is likely the case, but Romano has not shut the exit door completely.

“The message we are getting from Manchester United is that they stick with the manager. They support the manager,” Romano insisted.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Spurs winning the Europa League: Amorim sack, Postecoglou vindication, terrible Manchester United

👉 Rio Ferdinand blames £25m Man Utd star for Europa League final defeat to Tottenham

👉 Ten Europa League final players who should be axed in Man Utd, Spurs rebuilds

“They believe Ruben Amorim is the right man for the job. So Manchester United’s intention is to continue with Ruben Amorim.

“So unless something completely crazy happens, which is something that sometimes in football can happen after big disappointments, but the clear idea of the club is to continue with Ruben Amorim and to support Ruben Amorim.”

However, a report from The Daily Mail claims Man Utd’s squad are ‘split’ on Amorim amid one main concern.

While it is noted that co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the rest of United’s board are ‘standing by’ Amorim, there is a clash ‘over their support of the head coach’ in the dressing room.

It is pointed out that Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot backed Amorim publicly after the loss to Spurs, but other players do not agree.