Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Manchester United’s move for Matheus Fernandes and a potential “hijack” for Elliot Anderson.

The Red Devils are currently stepping up their efforts to sign a second new midfielder after finalising a deal to land Ederson Silva from Atalanta for around £38m.

Man Utd were always going to sign at least two centre-midfielders in this window because Manuel Ugarte is expected to follow Casemiro in leaving the club this summer.

Michael Carrick’s side have been linked with a host of potential additions, though West Ham standout Fernandes looks to be their new leading target after they stepped away from a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Anderson.

Heading into this summer’s window, Anderson was being touted as a dream signing for Man Utd, but they seem unwilling to become embroiled in a bidding war, and it also appears as if he is leaning towards a move to Man City.

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United instead look far more likely to sign Fernandes after his breakout season with West Ham, with a report on Tuesday claiming that they could pull off a double raid on the Hammers worth around £130m.

Regarding Fernandes, Man Utd face competition from Real Madrid for his signature, but a recent report claimed that they intend to ‘pay more’ than the Spanish giants to secure his services.

Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘deal on’ for Matheus Fernandes

Now, Romano has stated that there is a ‘deal on’ for Man Utd to sign Fernandes this summer.

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He is said to be ‘very keen’ on the move, though Man Utd need to negotiate a price with West Ham.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United want to get the player. Manchester United are in direct contact with the player’s camp and the player is very keen on a move to Manchester United.”

He added: “Man United will want to spend less than this [£85 million].”

Regarding Anderson, Romano has also confirmed that there will be ‘no hijack’ from Man Utd for the England international, who looks increasingly likely to join Man City this summer.

Romano said: “The understanding is that Manchester United will not enter the deal. So Manchester United are not planning for a hijack for Anderson.”

He continued: “Elliot Anderson still wants to go to Manchester City.”

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