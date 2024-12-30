Romano confirms Man Utd interest in Portugal star after ‘offer’ is made to PSG
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man Utd are interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes ahead of the winter transfer window.
The Red Devils are struggling under Ruben Amorim with the Portuguese head coach finding similar problems that Erik ten Hag experienced during his two years at the club.
His Man Utd team have continued their inconsistency in performances and results with Amorim’s men currently 14th in the Premier League table ahead of their clash with Newcastle on Monday night.
Amorim is struggling to get the best out of his formation and style of play with the current players and there is an expectation that INEOS will give him some support in the January transfer window.
One position that Amorim has pinpointed as an area to improve is left-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia often injured and Diogo Dalot preferring a role at right-back.
And a report last week claimed that Man Utd have ‘made an offer’ for PSG left-back Mendes with Napoli interested in signing Shaw in the January transfer window.
It is claimed that a ‘standstill’ over contract talks between PSG and Mendes has given Man Utd a potential chance to land the Portugal international despite the French club’s desire to ‘keep’ the left-back.
Mendes ‘wants to leave the club’ after contract talks as the PSG defender ‘believes that the salary offered does not correspond to his status as a starter’.
And now Romano has now backed up interest from Man Utd in Mendes, although there is no mention of a bid being submitted by the Red Devils.
GiveMeSport revealed the latest from Romano:
‘Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that PSG left-back Mendes is a player that United appreciate ahead of the January transfer window, The respected reporter adds that signing a player in this position is in United’s plans for 2025, but he’s not the only player they appreciate.
‘PSG had a verbal agreement to extend the contract of Mendes and they are insisting on keeping him at the Ligue 1 club, so it’s not going to be an easy deal for them to do. Mendes is one of the most exciting young full-backs in world football, and he could be ideal for Amorim’s system.
‘Mendes is a more than capable defender, but he also offers a threat in the final third, making him a perfect fit for the wing-back role under Amorim. Securing his signature certainly won’t be easy, but with his contract expiring in 2026, PSG could be forced into a sale if they are unable to tie him down to a new contract.’