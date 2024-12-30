Romano confirms Man Utd interest in Portugal star after ‘offer’ is made to PSG

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Man Utd are interested in Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils are struggling under Ruben Amorim with the Portuguese head coach finding similar problems that Erik ten Hag experienced during his two years at the club.

His Man Utd team have continued their inconsistency in performances and results with Amorim’s men currently 14th in the Premier League table ahead of their clash with Newcastle on Monday night.

Amorim is struggling to get the best out of his formation and style of play with the current players and there is an expectation that INEOS will give him some support in the January transfer window.

One position that Amorim has pinpointed as an area to improve is left-back with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia often injured and Diogo Dalot preferring a role at right-back.

And a report last week claimed that Man Utd have ‘made an offer’ for PSG left-back Mendes with Napoli interested in signing Shaw in the January transfer window.

It is claimed that a ‘standstill’ over contract talks between PSG and Mendes has given Man Utd a potential chance to land the Portugal international despite the French club’s desire to ‘keep’ the left-back.

Mendes ‘wants to leave the club’ after contract talks as the PSG defender ‘believes that the salary offered does not correspond to his status as a starter’.

And now Romano has now backed up interest from Man Utd in Mendes, although there is no mention of a bid being submitted by the Red Devils.

GiveMeSport revealed the latest from Romano: