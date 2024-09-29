Romano confirms Man Utd transfer now ‘approved’ as Serie A star ‘rejects chance’ to play for Ten Hag

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd have now had a move for former Arsenal youngster Chido Obi-Martin approved.

The Red Devils made five summer signings to kick start the INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Old Trafford with Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte all arriving.

A deal to sign Obi-Martin went under the radar a bit with a medical finalised and contracts signed but Man Utd had to wait to sign the youngster because of the Premier League’s five-step process.

But Romano has now confirmed that Man Utd have finally been granted “approval” and now the transfer is a “here we go” done deal.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “You may remember my exclusive update from the summer when Chido Obi-Martin decided to leave Arsenal, and he had several possibilities, including Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and several clubs in Italy, but Manchester United presented him with an important proposal and project, the opportunity to be close to the first-team, and with the view to being in the first-team in the next few years.

“And so, Obi-Martin decided to go to Man United. He had his medical and signed all the documents, so everything was ready, but the deal was not official yet and so I received many messages about this, from fans trying to understand the situation.

“It was because of the Premier League’s five-step process – for an academy player to leave one Premier League club for another, there needs to be an approval, and now the approval is there.

“So, Chido Obi-Martin to Man United was a ‘here we go’ in the summer, and now the Red Devils received confirmation that the deal has been approved, so it’s all done.

“Everything is okay, and Obi-Martin now becomes a United player and an important talent for their future, because Mikel Arteta and other people at Arsenal really pushed to keep him – they did their best, but he wanted to change and it’s nothing to do with money, just about his development and the space he can find at the club, so he decided to go to United and now it’s finally completed.

Reports in Spain have also claimed that Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, who is admired by Erik ten Hag, has ‘rejected the chance’ to sign for Man Utd ‘choosing instead to continue his career’ at the San Siro.

The Netherlands international ‘made a bold decision by turning down the chance to join’ Man Utd and is now ‘on the verge of signing a contract extension with Inter until 2028, securing his long-term stay in Serie A’.