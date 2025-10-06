According to Fabrizio Romano, something “crazy” needed to happen for Manchester United to sack head coach Ruben Amorim after the Sunderland game.

Amorim was under immense pressure heading into Saturday’s home match against Sunderland, with it even suggested that this was a ‘must-win’ game for the head coach.

Man Utd headed into this game after losing three of their opening six Premier League matches, while also suffering an embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town.

Therefore, the Sunderland match was huge as Amorim and Co. looked to boost morale, and they earned a valuable and deserved three points as Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko scored in their 2-0 victory.

This result moves the Red Devils up to tenth in the table, though Amorim remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked this season.

Despite this, Romano has revealed Man Utd’s “plan” following the Sunderland game, with Amorim only to lose his job if something “completely crazy happened”.

“What is happening is also that Man Utd won the game against Sunderland and closed all the speculation, at least for the next few weeks, for Ruben Amorim, so they head into the international break way more relaxed,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“The new goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, finally started and got a clean sheet – and so a very good start for Lammens and a very good result for Amorim. As I told you guys, Man Utd were not going to sack Amorim even if Man Utd were going to lose the game against Sunderland. Even in that case, he was not going to be fired.

“That was the plan of Man Utd unless completely crazy things happened, like losing, I don’t know, 3 or 4 or 5-0. But, for example, losing the game, I don’t know, 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, something like that – Amorim was not going to be fired.”

On reports linking Man Utd with Gareth Southgate, Romano added: “Man Utd’s message was quite clear and they never contacted other managers.

“I spent basically the last 10 days telling you that Gareth Southgate was in the media, but there was never a concrete negotiation between Man Utd and Southgate or his representatives.

“There is a very good relationship between Southgate and INEOS, but never a negotiation. And Man United wanted to show their support to Amorim.”

Rasmus Hojlund, like Marcus Rashford, has enjoyed a renaissance since leaving Man Utd on loan, scoring four goals in six games for Serie A side Napoli.

Now, Romano has explained why a permanent move in 2026 is already “almost guaranteed”.

“For Hojlund, I keep telling you guys, the Napoli intention is very clear,” Romano continued.

“Apart from the obligation to buy included in the deal – for €44 million – Napoli want to keep the player. Napoli trust Hojlund and they see him as part of their long-term project.

“It’s a loan with buy option that might become an obligation – but it’s seen by the EU parties involved in this deal as a future permanent transfer, almost guaranteed.”