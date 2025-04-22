Man Utd are ‘leading the race’ to sign Wolves forward Matheus Cunha with the Red Devils now discussing personal terms, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Wolves on Sunday as a Pablo Sarabia free-kick gave Vitor Pereira’s side all three points at Old Trafford in their Premier League clash.

That result meant that Wolves have now moved level on points with Man Utd after dragging themselves out of a relegation battle under the new manager.

Man Utd, on the other hand, have barely improved under Ruben Amorim with results and performances remaining stagnant after the Portuguese head coach replaced Erik ten Hag in November.

The Red Devils could only bring in one new signing, in the form of Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, in the January transfer window and now Man Utd are set to back Amorim the summer transfer window.

Amorim needs players who suit his high-energy system with the current crop of players struggling to adapt to his philosophy and tactics.

On Monday, Romano revealed that Newcastle has been “more aggressive” than Man Utd in attempting to get Cunha to move.

Romano said: “Yeah, I think it can be a quick deal, to be honest. I think so. Let’s see how quick, but I think this can be a quick deal.

“Because, as you mentioned, there is a release clause and all parties involved, the player, club, they really want to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

“So I think it can be a quick deal. There is genuine interest from Newcastle. They really, really like the player. They believe it could be perfect for their style.”

“I think Newcastle, in terms of interest at the moment, are a bit more aggressive, because they consider Matheus Cunha as a perfect player for Eddie Howe.

“And so I think they can really go strong on this one.”

But the Daily Mail insisted that Cunha was ‘inching closer’ to a move to Man Utd after the Brazilian had been swayed by Amorim’s squad revamp promise.

And now Romano has confirmed that Man Utd are now at the stage of discussing personal terms with the Red Devils still conscious of his £62.5m release clause.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Manchester United are leading the race to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves as negotiations are ongoing. Personal terms are being discussed, as Man Utd are aware of more clubs keen + £62.5m release clause available. Good feelings after initial contacts between Cunha and #MUFC.’

One player who could wave goodbye to Old Trafford in the summer is Casemiro, despite his improved form in recent months.

Romano revealed in his GiveMeSport newsletter, he said: “Yes, it’s still a possibility. If a good proposal for player and club arrives, he can still leave.”