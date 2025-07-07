Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a huge update on Manchester United’s pursuit of their next summer signing after they missed a ‘deadline’.

The Red Devils have endured a frustrating start to this summer’s transfer window as they are struggling to offload their unwanted talents.

United need to get rid of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony as they look to free up funds for much-needed upgrades.

Ruben Amorim‘s side arguably need reinforcements in most areas, but so far this summer, they have only made two signings. Around £65m has been invested to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves and Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno.

Under Amorim, Man Utd were toothless in attack as their under-performing squad struggled to get used to the head coach’s 3-4-3 formation, so it’s hardly surprising that they are currently focused on overhauling their forward department.

After landing Cunha, Man Utd remain in the market for a second No.10 as they want to sign Bryan Mbeumo after he scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford in 2024/25.

Man Utd and Brentford have been in talks for a couple of weeks, but they are yet to reach an agreement as the Bees are holding firm on their £70m asking price.

Last week, a report claimed Man Utd had set themselves a ‘deadline’ of Friday (4 July) to ‘wrap up’ Mbeumo’s move to Old Trafford.

Despite missing this deadline, United remain intent on signing Mbeumo as Romano has provided an update on their move for the proven forward.

Romano tweeted: “Manchester United’s absolute focus remains on Bryan Mbeumo deal with talks set to continue this week.

“No agreement with Brentford last week but #MUFC keep working on it and Bryan also keeps giving priority to United move. Deal on.”

Brentford can demand a huge fee for Mbeumo as they have the option to extend his deal, which expires in 2026, on the same terms until 2027.

In a recent interview, Brentford director of football Phil Giles indicated that their prized asset could spend another season at the club.

“He had a fantastic season. We expected big interest in him, we have had big interest in him,” Giles said.

“He has his ideas about where he wants to take his career. He is well within his rights to do that.”

He added: “It is not impossible he is still a Brentford player next season if we agree he is going to stay.”