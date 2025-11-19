Romano reveals Man Utd decision on Zirkzee after ‘good news’ about Sesko; Lavia to Old Trafford?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee could still be asked to stay at Old Trafford despite “good” injury news on Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils have been in good form in recent weeks with Ruben Amorim’s first back-to-back Premier League wins turning into a five-match unbeaten run.

Man Utd spent big money on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Sesko in the summer transfer window after only four clubs scored fewer goals than the Red Devils last term.

That has knocked Zirkzee down the pecking order at Old Trafford and there have been rumours that he could leave on loan in the January transfer window.

An injury to Sesko appeared to rule that out but, with confirmation the Slovenian will be back in time for Christmas, it was thought that there could be hope if Zirkzee chose to leave Man Utd for more playing time ahead of the World Cup.

But Romano is less sure that Zirkzee – who is yet to start a Premier League match this season – will be allowed to depart in January as Amorim “wants” him to stay.

READ: Antoine Semenyo to Man Utd makes no sense until Amorim addresses biggest problem position

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There was some fear at the very beginning after the [Tottenham] game about a potential serious injury. This is why Ruben Amorim, after the match, goes to the press conference and says, ‘Let’s see what happens with Sesko because maybe his injury could affect our plans for the January transfer window.’

“Why? Because if it was going to be a very long injury, maybe three months, maybe four months, maybe six months, maybe an ACL. In that case, Man Utd had to sign a new striker in the January transfer window.

“But I told you right after that my information was an injury – yes, a knee injury – but not a super serious injury, not a very long injury. And so good news for Man Utd.

“But what I can tell you is that Sesko is expected to be out around three weeks. So the hope of the Man Utd staff is to have Sesko ready at the beginning of December. Then, it can take a few more days, also based on how he will recover, his physical condition, United will not take any risk.

“But the expectation is for three, maximum four weeks, out for Sesko. So the hope is to have him available at the beginning of December. This could be important to understand also the future of Joshua Zirkzee because Zirkzee would be open to leaving Man Utd in the January transfer window.

“Maybe go on loan, maybe have the opportunity to play on a regular basis, but at the same time, he remains an important player for Man Utd. Look, now there is the AFCON, and so some players are going, there is the injury of Sesko.

“If you have injuries, if you have problems, whatever happens, you need another striker, and Zirkzee can be used as a No.9, as a N0.10 behind the strikers. So for Amorim, he’s an important player. Amorim wants Zirkzee to stay.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘offer’ £101m for two players with fee for ‘new Pedri’ set to accelerate negotiations

👉 Ex-ref Dean backs Rooney’s Man Utd conspiracy theory over Man City’s 2012 title win

👉 Every club’s best and Wirtz player: Man Utd problem, his January replacement and £55m Newcastle man flops

There were rumours that Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia was discussed as a potential makeweight during talks that saw Alejandro Garnacho leave Man Utd for Stamford Bridge in the summer.

On those claims, Romano added: “My information is that Chelsea and Man Utd never ever discussed Romeo Lavia. According to my sources, Chelsea trust Lavia. Obviously, the boy is having several injuries, so Chelsea staff are doing their best to try to improve his physical condition.

“They already did a fantastic job with Reece James, so the mission is to do the same now also with Lavia. But in terms of skills, in terms of development, in terms of potential, Chelsea believe in Lavia. Chelsea invested in Romeo Lavia because they are convinced he can be something special in the future.

“And so Chelsea deny all this information of offering Lavia to Man Utd. The negotiation was only for Garnacho. I can reveal to you that at the beginning of the conversation, there was a possibility for Tyrique George to be involved in the deal with Man Utd.

“But I’m talking about the beginning of June. That was a very early idea in the transfer window. Nothing happened with that one. And so it was a straight transfer for Garnacho to Chelsea, but Labia, not part of this swap deal conversation.”