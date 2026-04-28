Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on rumours that Man Utd are attempting to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Julian Brandt on a free.

The Red Devils have been rejuvenated under Michael Carrick since the former midfielder replaced Ruben Amorim in January.

Carrick has won nine, drawn two and lost two of his first 13 matches in charge at Old Trafford with Man Utd just two points away from guaranteeing a place in next season’s Champions League.

There is no certainty yet that Carrick will be the head coach next season but it is looking increasingly likely that he will be upgraded to permanent boss in the summer.

And Man Utd have already turned their attention to improvements they could make in the summer transfer market with Borussia Dortmund winger Brandt, who was once labelled ‘junior Beckham’ by team-mate Mahmoud Dahoud, rumoured to be one of their targets.

However, Romano has dismissed that Man Utd “actively pursuing” a deal for Brandt but he did not completely rule out a potential free transfer.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Could be one, could be two midfielders, but for Julian Brandt, also, there is a lot of movement, and for sure, he’s going to leave Borussia Dortmund, so an interesting name to follow.

“According to some reports, there is also Manchester United involved. But I’m told at the moment, Man United are not actively pursuing this deal for Julian Brandt.”

There are rumours that Man Utd are looking to sign at least two new midfielders, a left-back and a left-winger as a minimum in the summer transfer market.

The Red Devils decided to spend the majority of their budget last summer on attacking players and now they will spend a chunk of this year’s budget on midfielders.

Romano: Baleba ‘still very keen on a move to Man Utd’

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba is believed to be one of their top targets and Romano has revealed that the Cameroon international is “still very keen on a move” to Old Trafford.

Romano said: “I want to mention a player I have been discussing since August last year, Carlos Baleba. The Brighton midfielder was a top target for Manchester United last summer and remains under consideration.

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“At this stage, nothing has been decided or advanced. However, he is still on the club’s shortlist as they plan potential midfield reinforcements.”

He continued: “Now, Baleba remains a target for both the scouting department and figures within the club.

“There are still several factors to consider, including the appointment of a permanent manager, budget decisions, and Brighton’s stance.

“However, what I can confirm is that the verbal agreement between Baleba and Manchester United from 2025 remains valid for 2026.

“The player is still very keen on a move to Manchester United.”