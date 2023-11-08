Man Utd: Romano denies Antony transfer rumour, confirms 23yo outcast is ‘expected to leave’ in Jan

According to Fabrizio Romano, there is no truth in the rumour that Manchester United are looking to get rid of Antony in January.

As covered in our Gossip column, it was reported over the weekend that the Red Devils are looking to swap Antony with Flamengo forward Gabriel Barbosa in January.

This feels extremely unlikely, despite the Brazilian winger’s poor form for the Premier League side.

Signed by Erik ten Hag last summer, United paid a whopping £80million to bring the player in from the Dutch manager’s former club, Ajax.

In 55 appearances for the Red Devils, Antony has scored eight goals and provided three assists.

Talk of an exit of any kind should be taken with a pinch of salt because Ten Hag obviously rates the 23-year-old and will persist with him in the starting XI.

In fact, a report from TEAMtalk in October claimed out-of-favour winger Jadon Sancho is one of many United players fed up of Ten Hag favouring certain players, including Antony.

Unsurprisingly, though, transfer expert Romano says there is no chance the former Ajax winger leaves Old Trafford in January.

“Understand Antony will not join Flamengo or any Brazilian club despite the recent rumours,” Romano wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “That possibility is not even being considered.

“No loan deal, no plans to return to Brazil despite links with swap deal for Gabigol.”

READ MORE: Man Utd Mason Greenwood plan and Antony sh*tstorm at heart of football grimness

Romano added that Sancho is “expected to leave” the club in January.

Sancho has not played for United since the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on August 26.

He was left out of the following Premier League clash at Arsenal because of his poor performances in training, Ten Hag revealed.

Sancho responded to his manager’s comments on social media, calling out the “lies” being said.

The 23-year-old is not expected to play for United again unless he apologises to Ten Hag. You have to feel like that ship has sailed and with the Red Devils board unlikely to sack the Dutchman, there is no chance of the player outliving the manager at Old Trafford.

Like Antony, Sancho has struggled in a United shirt, scoring 12 goals and making six assists in 82 appearances, after providing 114 goal contributions in 137 games for Borussia Dortmund.

Despite his poor form in England, Chelsea icon Joe Cole thinks he would be a good signing for the Blues to make.

Cole told TNT Sport: “Jadon Sancho needs nurturing. Jadon is a fantastic footballer particularly with the talent and quality he’s got, but he needs a little bit of nurturing and he might need a bit more maturity.

“He’s clearly a young player with a heck of a lot of talent. In this current guise I can’t see how it can be [resolved]… Well, I can, but that would require movement from both parties.

“It’s not going to work for him at Manchester United and I don’t know what his next move is, but there’s still a player in him.

“I would love to speak to him and his people and try to help. If I was a young coach I would take Jadon Sancho and fancy I could get the best out of him.

“Give me Sancho as a manager every day of the week, rather than a ham-and-egg player – that’s an old phrase – but a player of that quality needs a little bit of nurturing and help.”

READ MORE: Ten Hag and Manchester United up against it in Copenhagen as omens and feelings emerge all over the shop