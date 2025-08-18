Ruben Amorim and Man Utd have work to do this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Napoli have made ‘direct contact’ with Manchester United following an injury to Romelu Lukaku and revealed Ruben Amorim’s ‘clear plan’.

Lukaku has injured his thigh in pre-season and Napoli boss Antonio Conte is desperate to bring in a new striker to cope with the former Manchester United and Chelsea star’s absence.

And the reigning Serie A champions have held talks with Manchester United on Monday over a move for Rasmus Hojlund, who didn’t make the squad for the Red Devils’ opening day defeat to Arsenal.

Romano also revealed that despite reports linking Joshua Zirkzee with an exit this summer, United want to retain him in a ‘clear plan by Amorim’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Napoli had direct contact with Man United today following Romelu Lukaku’s injury as he’ll be out more than 3 months. Napoli asked for loan deal conditions for Rasmus Højlund. Man United want to keep Joshua Zirkzee, no talks despite links today. Clear plan by Rúben Amorim.’

Ben Jacobs later confirmed that United may listen to loan moves despite wanting his permanent exit.

He wrote on X: ‘Manchester United want Hojlund to depart. £40m asking price, but #MUFC could yet entertain a loan under the right conditions despite the preference to sell.’

Andre Onana was also left out of the squad against Arsenal, with Altay Bayindir starting and costing the Red Devils a point to pile the pressure on the goalkeeping department at Old Trafford.

Pressed on Onana’s absence, Amorim confirmed after the game: “No, no he’s not injured, he’s recovered… but the other players did well during pre-season, so I have to find a balance.”

Despite this, Romano claimed Onana’s “feeling” is that he was left out of United’s squad because he is “not at 100% form yet”.

“Ruben Amorim after the game said they didn’t drop Onana. At the same time, I can tell you that the feeling of those close to Onana is that it was because Onana is still recovering from injury and is not at 100% form yet,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“And he accepted the decision. He doesn’t believe it’s to do with transfers. Also because Onana is not in any active talks with another club.

“There was some interest in Saudi at the beginning of the window. He accepted the decision of Amorim but it’s another story next week.”

But the Cameroon may be offered the chance of an exit according to The Sun, who claim former club Inter ‘are interested in re-signing a player who was a massive success in Italy’, whom United signed from them for £46m in the summer of 2023.

The report adds: