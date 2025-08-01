Gianluigi Donnarumma and Andriy Lunin have been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the truth about rumours that Man Utd could sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

The Red Devils have signed three players in the summer transfer window so far with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon all moving to Old Trafford this summer.

There are reports that Man Utd are still in the market for three more players with INEOS wanting a striker, a defensive midfielder and a goalkeeper before the transfer window shuts.

A surprise name that has flown to the top of their list to replace Andre Onana is PSG and Italy goalkeeper Donnarumma, who has proven himself to be one of the best in the world in his position.

The Italian is expected to leave this summer with PSG closing in on the signing of Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier after transfer expert Romano insisted the deal is ‘here we go soon’.

Romano wrote on X on Tuesday: ‘Paris Saint-Germain are at final stages of Lucas Chevalier deal, here we go soon!’

And now Romano has brought an update specifically on Man Utd interest in Donnarumma with the Italian claiming there are “no negotiations” for the goalkeeper.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I’m told today is that there are no negotiations between Man Utd and Donnarumma. If that changes, I’ll let you know because we know Man Utd are looking at a goalkeeper.

“The Donnarumma situation at PSG is special. They’re working on a deal to sign Lucas Chevalier from Lille – the negotiations are very advanced. So if he signs, it could be an interesting situation. From what I’m hearing, there’s a concrete possibility for Donnarumma to stay and compete with Chevalier.

“There are no contacts ongoing with Donnarumma at the moment, from Man Utd, Chelsea or any other rumour.”

And Man Utd could turn to Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin with Spanish website Fichajes insisting that the Red Devils and Newcastle are ‘fighting’ over the Ukraine international.

His status as Thibaut Courtois’ back-up at Real Madrid ‘has sparked interest from teams that would offer him a more prominent role’ and Man Utd boss Amorim ‘wants to guarantee a quality option in case of unforeseen circumstances’.

Fichajes add: ‘With his contract still in place and Madrid unwilling to negotiate his transfer, both Newcastle and United will have to redouble their efforts if they want to convince Real Madrid or the player himself.

‘The market is moving forward, and although no offers are currently agreed upon, the insistence from England could revive talks in the coming weeks.’