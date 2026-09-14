Romano drops huge Fernandes contract update amid Man Utd ‘collapse’ worries

Fabrizio Romano insists that contract talks between Man Utd and Bruno Fernandes have “not collapsed” but admits “there is still no agreement”.

Fernandes revealed last December that he was “hurt” as the Red Devils were prepared to accept big offers for him in the summer of 2025.

The Portugal international eventually stayed and produced some wonderful performances to help Michael Carrick’s side to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and achieve qualification for this season’s Champions League.

Fernandes has entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford and Man Utd have begun talks to attempt to persuade him to sign a new contract.

There was interest from Turkish sides over the summer and now Fernandes is in the driving seat over his future, with players usually gaining more control the closer a deal gets towards its expiry date.

And now transfer insider Romano has revealed that talks are still ongoing and have “not collapsed”, although a deal is still not advancing.

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Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes started discussing a new contract before the World Cup.

“This news didn’t hit the media yet at that point, but now it’s everywhere because the reality is that before, during and right after the World Cup, let’s say until the end of July, several clubs tried to sign Bruno Fernandes.

“European clubs and also clubs from Turkey, Galatasaray with a big proposal, plus, as every single summer, Saudi clubs calling, trying and attempting because from Saudi they wanted Bruno for a very long time.

“So there were attempts. Bruno decided to stay. Bruno decided to continue at United. United only wanted Bruno to stay as a crucial player this season, including with Champions League football.

“Then there is a clause in Bruno’s contract to extend for one more season, so United remain in control of the situation.

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“The conversation between United and Bruno over a new contract remains ongoing. It’s not off, it’s not collapsed, it’s not over. They are discussing, they are talking, but from what I understand, at the moment there is still no agreement.

Romano: Man Utd captain ‘no longer super young’

“They had conversations in July, in June, in August and also in the recent weeks. Still no agreement because, for Bruno, this is obviously a very important contract.

“Financially, the salary and length of contract are important. He’s no longer super young. He’s still a fantastic player, but no longer super young, so maybe Bruno has, I don’t know, two or three important contracts left. And so it’s an important one.

“There are several points, including the release clause. Bruno has a release clause in his current contract at United. They have to decide whether to include the clause or not, how much it should be and when it would be valid.

“So there are several points to clarify. That’s why there is still no agreement.”

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