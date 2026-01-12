Romano drops Man Utd manager bomb with timeline for official announcement revealed

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that former Man Utd midfielder Michael Carrick is now “leading” the race to become the interim manager at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim earlier this month after a falling out with director of football Jason Wilcox over tactics and the January transfer window, making his position at Old Trafford untenable.

Darren Fletcher has been in caretaker charge for their 2-2 draw away at Burnley in the Premier League and their 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup over the weekend.

And now Man Utd plan on installing an interim head coach until the end of the season before appointing a permanent sucessor to Amorim in the summer.

Former Man Utd striker Solskjaer had been the favourite to come into Old Trafford as the interim boss but Romano has revealed that Carrick is now the frontunner.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the last 12 hours, Michael Carrick has made important progress in talks with Manchester United after a face-to-face interview.

“The meeting between Manchester United management and Michael Carrick was very positive in terms of ideas, tactics, communication and intention. The feeling was really good, and as of tonight Carrick is becoming the leading option for the interim job.”

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer immediately made himself available via his agents after Ruben Amorim was sacked. Manchester United had a meeting with Solskjaer and it was a good one. He is ready to help the club and very excited about the opportunity.

“For Solskjaer it has never been about money or contract terms. He would be absolutely ready to return to Manchester United, but in the last 24 hours the Carrick option has clearly advanced.

“Manchester United were quite happy with Darren Fletcher’s methods in training. But the Brighton game was always going to be decisive.

“After a poor performance against Brighton and elimination from the FA Cup, the club decided to accelerate talks for a different interim manager. Fletcher was never the favourite, and after that game his chances were effectively over.”

Carrick will still have a chance of landing the job on a full-time basis if he does well – but Romano has made it clear that Man Utd’s process to recruit a permanent manager “will not stop” while the interim boss does his job until the end of the season.

Romano added: “Manchester United will start immediately a process to prepare the new permanent managerial appointment for the summer. They will identify a shortlist of two or three candidates and begin meetings with managers and their representatives.

“Even if the interim manager does a very good job, United will not stop this process. If it is Michael Carrick and he performs well, he will obviously have a chance, but the club will still work in parallel on a permanent solution.

“The understanding from sources close to Manchester United is that an official announcement is expected very soon. Possibly within 24 to 48 hours.

“Carrick is ready to say yes, Solskjaer is waiting, and financially it will not be a problem. At this stage it is a club decision, but Michael Carrick is now the favourite to become Manchester United’s interim manager.”