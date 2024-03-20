Romano claims Man Utd star is ‘not entirely happy’ at Old Trafford as he tips three players to leave

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano expects Raphael Varane to leave Man Utd as things stand, while Christian Eriksen is “not entirely happy” at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have not had the best season with Erik ten Hag’s side finishing bottom of their Champions League group and crashing out of Europe, while they are struggling for consistency in the Premier League.

Eriksen set for ‘face-to-face talks with Ten Hag’

A 4-3 win over Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday has given them, along with Champions League qualification, something to aim for during the rest of the campaign.

Varane and Eriksen have both been prone to injury this season, which has not helped the Red Devils’ cause, while Ten Hag has also opted to leave the duo out of starting XI for certain matches.

Eriksen has started just one match since the turn of the year, while Varane has become more of a regular in the starting line-up again in recent weeks with the France international starting alongside Victor Lindelof in their win over Liverpool at the weekend.

But Romano insists it’s still very likely that Varane departs Man Utd this summer and he has revealed that unhappy Eriksen is set for “face-to-face talks with Ten Hag and the club”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column about the Man Utd pair: “Another player who is not entirely happy with his situation is Manchester United’s Christian Eriksen, who spoke in an interview about his conversations with Erik ten Hag. He has made it clear he is not happy always being on the bench, so in the summer transfer window his situation could be one to watch.

“The plan for now is for Eriksen to discuss his future ahead of the summer transfer window in face-to-face talks with Ten Hag and the club. Eriksen is appreciated at the club as an honest and super professional guy, so Man United will be clear with him and we will see both sides’ decisions.

“As things stand, it looks like Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat could be two players who could leave Manchester United in the summer. For Amrabat, Manchester United are not convinced about triggering the buy option to sign him permanently from Fiorentina, so there is a concrete possibility for him to return to the Serie A club, this is the internal feeling.

Romano: Varane stay at Man Utd ‘looks unlikely’

“I’ve also had many questions about Raphael Varane. We’ve had many rumours about him receiving a new contract proposal, but this is not my understanding. From what I’m told, Varane has not received a single contract proposal and there is no negotiation with Man United. Let’s see what will happen in the next months, but if there is no change he will leave as a free agent because his contract is expiring.

“I expect Varane to have many options in Europe and in Saudi, for sure. He will take his time over his future, but at current stages it looks unlikely for Varane to stay at Man United.”