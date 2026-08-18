Man Utd are ‘advancing’ in new contract talks for Bruno Fernandes amid interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Fernandes was upset by the Red Devils last summer with the Man Utd captain revealing in December that he was “hurt” when he realised the club “wanted me to leave” to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

The Portugal international was one of the only bright sparks in a miserable few years under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim – but Man Utd were tempted by the money on offer for Fernandes.

Man Utd now see the Portuguese midfielder as an indispensable member of their team despite more interest coming his way this summer.

On Monday, the Daily Telegraph reported that Galatasaray are ‘determined’ to bring Fernandes to Turkey this summer with the Super Lig side willing to offer the Man Utd captain a four year deal worth €21m (£18.3m) net annually.

In response, transfer insider Romano has revealed that Man Utd have offered Fernandes a new contract as they look to ward off interest from the Turkish giants.

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Romano revealed on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd have offered a new contract to Bruno Fernandes already at the end of May because Man Utd knew that Galatasaray, for example, but also clubs from Europe, top clubs from Europe, wanted to try to tempt Bruno Fernandes, and Man Utd decided to stop all the conversations by offering a new deal to Bruno.

“So Man Utd really want him to stay. The current deal of Bruno Fernandes at Man Utd is valid until June 2027, one more season plus an option to extend, a club option to extend. So Man Utd feel protected, but Man Utd still want to give Bruno the feeling of confidence with a new contract.

“So the conversation is ongoing. We have to follow the situation. For sure, it’s going to be an important negotiation for United. The return of Marcus Rashford, in terms of salaries internally, is an important return because the salary of Marcus Rashford is a huge salary. So obviously, this is part of the conversation, the length of the contract, the salary Bruno has already disclosed into his contract with United currently. So is this clause going to stay or not?

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“So this is the conversation with Bruno Fernandes and his agent, but Man Utd are on it, definitely. So we will be following that situation.”

On Instagram, Romano revealed another update, he added: ‘𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐀𝐃𝐕𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐊𝐒 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐓 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐁𝐑𝐔𝐍𝐎!

‘Negotiations for Bruno Fernandes’ new deal at Man United in progress and well underway to try reach an agreement soon.

‘Galatasaray have been interested for years as well as Saudi, European clubs but Bruno gives priority to Man United

‘Discussions underway on salary, length of contract and also release clause currently set at €65m (expired this summer).

‘𝐔𝐍𝐓𝐎𝐔𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐁𝐋𝐄.’

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