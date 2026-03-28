Romano reveals ‘final’ Man Utd decision on Casemiro as INEOS reveal three-man replacement shortlist

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd have decided that will not make a U-turn on Casemiro’s future and the Brazilian will leave in the summer.

Michael Carrick has been a breath of fresh air since replacing Ruben Amorim as interim head coach with Man Utd looking likely to secure Champions League football next season.

Carrick has won seven, drawn two and lost one of his ten matches in charge of the Red Devils with his side up to third in the Premier League table and, crucially, six points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.

Casemiro has been one of their standout players during their recent run of good form and there were calls for him to stay after scoring in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa earlier this month.

It was claimed that Man Utd were ‘willing to reopen talks’ with the Brazil international as the Red Devils hierarchy believe Casemiro ‘still has plenty to offer at the highest level’.

However, Romano has now confirmed that new talks never materialised and that Casemiro will definitely leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

READ: Premier League player power rankings: Fernandes second, Haaland keeps falling as Casemiro rises

Romano told his YouTube channel: “He said these would be his final games for the club. And that’s the reality: Casemiro will leave on a free transfer this summer.

“Now, from what I’m hearing, Manchester United didn’t approach him in recent weeks to say: please stay one more season, let’s fight for the Champions League together. No – this is a mutual agreement. It’s time to move on.

“For Casemiro, a new adventure. For United, an opportunity to save a huge salary and reinvest in at least one – possibly two – midfielders this summer.

“And already, there’s strong interest in Casemiro. There have been calls from MLS clubs, including LA Galaxy and Inter Miami. Saudi clubs remain keen – they’ve wanted him since two years ago, remember. European clubs too, although wages could be an issue.

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“So, plenty of options on the table. Casemiro will take his time, talk with his agency and family, and choose not just for football reasons – but for personal ones too.”

The Daily Mail have now revealed: ‘Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace ’s Adam Wharton are United’s top contenders to take over from the Brazil star when he leaves Old Trafford at the end of the season.

‘The club have been linked with a number of central midfielders since it became clear that Casemiro would be moving on, and they are likely to be in the market for another one if Manuel Ugarte departs. United will face competition from their biggest Premier League rivals, notably Manchester City who are thought to be leading the chase for Anderson.’

Former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton thinks the debate to keep Casemiro was centred around “a bit of sentimental guff”.

Sutton said on BBC Radio Five Live earlier this month: “I don’t really get the debate.

“I think under [Ruben] Amorim he was really exposed. Under [Michael] Carrick his numbers and performance level has improved but so has the team’s.

“I think this is a bit of sentimental guff more than anything. If Manchester United want to really move forward as a club, Casemiro isn’t the future for that.

“He’s been a great player but it comes to us all, he just doesn’t have the legs he once had.”