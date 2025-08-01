Manchester United have told RB Leipzig their ‘formal bid’ for Benjamin Sesko is ready but Ruben Amorim is clashing with INEOS over the Red Devils’ striker plans this summer.

Sesko has emerged as United’s top target in recent days as they battle Newcastle for the Slovenian, with Leipzig setting an asking price of £64m plus add-ons, and it’s thought the striker is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford over St James’ Park.

It was revealed earlier this week that United had opened ‘formal talks‘ with the Bundesliga side and Romano now claims they have a ‘formal bid’ ready to go.

He tweeted: ‘Manchester United have informed RB Leipzig that they are prepared to send formal bid for Benjamin Šeško, if player accepts the destination.

‘Newcastle also ready to bid since last week and to match Šeško’s financial request. Decision up to Šeško’.’

In a later update, Romano said United plan to convince Sesko that he’s the striker for them with their imminent bid.

He added on X: ‘Manchester United informed RB Leipzig about plan to bid for Šeško… …also to show evidence to the player that he’s their top priority as new striker now. Šeško will decide in the next days with Man United and Newcastle proposals on the table.’

A report on Thursday claimed the move for Sesko is being ‘driven’ by head of recruitment Christopher Vivell, with Amorim actually ‘preferring’ Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, and that’s not the only striker the manager and club chiefs disagree on.

Sam Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News claimed on Thursday that Rasmus Hojlund’s ‘card is marked’, with the ‘noises from the United hierarchy damning’ as he’s seen as ‘part of the old regime’.

After scoring in United’s impressive 4-1 friendly win over Bournemouth, Hojlund vowed to “stay and fight for my spot”, but with the Denmark international also said to be Leipzig’s ‘dream’ swap option for Sesko, INEOS’ preference is pretty clear.

And yet, The Sun claim Sesko’s arrival ‘does NOT spell the end for Hojlund’, as Amorim believes the 22-year-old ‘will prove the spur Hojlund requires to overcome his doubts and mature into a top class alternative’.

The report adds: