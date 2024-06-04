Romano reveals four Man Utd summer targets as he confirms one player will ‘leave’ Old Trafford

Man Utd could battle Liverpool for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio this summer as they eye a left-footed centre-back, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are set for a summer of change on and off the pitch with the appointments of Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox as CEO and technical director respectively, while Erik ten Hag’s future remains up in the air.

Some reports have claimed that Man Utd will listen to offers for most of their players with only Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho completely off the table.

They will use the funds to boost their reported modest summer budget of £35m and bring in several new players to compliment the young talent already at the club.

And now transfer expert Romano has an update on the the Red Devils’ latest transfer targets with two centre-backs, a left-back and a striker still seemingly high on their list of targets.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “United are also working on a right footed centre-back as a priority this summer – Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Gleison Bremer are on the list, but they also want one more centre-back – a left footed one. It’s not decided yet but it’s a possibility they are considering internally, and one player they have been scouting is Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon.

“Inacio is being scouted and monitored by United, but also by Liverpool, and he has a €60m release clause in his contract with Sporting. These clubs are showing an interest in Inacio, so let’s see if they decide to start a proper negotiation. This could be an interesting situation to follow as many clubs around Europe are looking for left footed centre-backs, and United and Liverpool could be in the race for Inacio so keep an eye on this one.

“Another United story we can reveal is that Omari Forson is set to leave the club as a free agent this summer. He made his senior debut back in February and has been a highly rated talent coming up through their academy, but now what I’m hearing is that Forson will leave as there is no agreement on a contract extension.

“It’s now over for Forson and United, and the player will consider his options. He has proposals from England and abroad, the interest is strong, there are many different projects for him to consider, but what I can say is that he’s not signing a new contract at United and he’s leaving as a free agent.

“United’s intention is also to sign an important striker this summer. They trust Rasmus Hojlund for the present and future after investing big money on him, but the intention remains to bring in a new striker.

“Alejandro Balde has been linked with United in the past and there have been some reports again about the young left-back’s Barcelona future being in doubt. Still, I have no information on this and my understanding is that Balde is not planning to leave, he could be an important player for new manager Hansi Flick, so at the moment it’s all quiet. Then for Financial Fair Play situation, at Barca things can always change…but there’s no bid as of now.”

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

And former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has also confirmed interest from Man Utd in Todibo and Branthwaite.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “With Jarad Brathwaite, the price is going to be the main thing that suitors want to understand, so Manchester United have looked at a range of defenders. Jean-Clair Todibo and Jarrad Branthwaite are two options that have substance to them.

“But with Branthwaite, all suitors, including Manchester United, have been waiting for an indication from Everton as to what the price is.

“And we’re patiently waiting and quite opportunistically so, when Everton had the points deduction, and when it was clear that Everton were in danger of going down, and at that point, around the mid-season mark or the early part of the year, there was a chance that the price might have been a bit more cut-price.

“But now Everton are safe, and even with their financial situation being a bit up in the air, this might be one that rumbles on a little bit.”

