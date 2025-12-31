Romano reveals ‘fresh money is coming’ to Man Utd as four transfers are highlighted

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that “fresh money is coming” to Man Utd with the Rasmus Hojlund permanent deal a “formality”.

The Red Devils allowed Hojlund to leave Old Trafford in the summer in a loan deal until the end of the season with a €6m loan fee and a €44m obligation to make the deal permanent.

Despite claims in Italy that Napoli could be “limited” in terms of money, Romano has assured Man Utd fans that the Hojlund deal will go through in 2026.

It will provide the Red Devils with a healthy cash boost, while there’s also the possibility of further financial gains with Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford also set to leave, and Mason Greenwood having a big sell-on clause.

Romano said on his YouTube channel in the early hours of Wednesday: “Very good news for Man Utd because Napoli confirm that they believe the obligation for Rasmus Hojlund will be just a formality.

“It will happen in 2026. There were some stories about Napoli being limited in the market, not able to invest, but that’s not the case for Hojlund.

READ: Transfer dominoes: Five moves set in motion by Man City signing Semenyo

“United will have €50m from Hojlund’s deal (€44m obligation + €6m loan fee), and that is very important for news. It’s also the reason why they want to invest in 2026 because they will have fresh money from Hojlund’s deal.

“Then there’s also the Jadon Sancho situation, they hold a big sell-on clause for Mason Greenwood, and of course, the Marcus Rashford situation.

“For Manchester United, fresh money is coming.”

In another video on Tuesday, Romano has maintained that Man Utd still have strong interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* F365’s top 10 pricks of 2025 features Infantino, Trump, Man Utd and fans…

* Man Utd: Neville slams ‘bizarre’ Amorim decisions vs Wolves and ‘hopes’ one player is injured

* Amorim asking for trouble as latest Man Utd disaster exposes false PL position, baffling transfer claim

Romano said: “In terms of midfielders, one of the names I want to maintain since August, on Manchester United’s shortlist, is Carlos Baleba.

“I can guarantee that Manchester United, even in the internal talks at the club, have not stopped discussing the name of Carlos Baleba.

“Baleba is seen, still, as an ideal solution by Ruben Amorim and people at the club.”

Romano added: “Together with Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace and Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest, he [Baleba] is seen as one of the ideal central midfielders for Amorim.

“Baleba is super appreciated by them. A January move is still seen as unlikely but any moment, January of summer, if Brighton decide to open doors to an exit for Baleba, United remain absolutely interested in the player.

“Manchester United remain in contact with people close to the player.”

READ NEXT: When Man Utd will ‘accelerate their interest’ in Bundesliga star after Semenyo snub