Romano reveals Glasner to Man Utd latest after the Austrian confirms he will leave Crystal Palace

Fabrizio Romano insists Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner has a “good connection” with people at Man Utd after revealing he will leave Selhurst Park in the summer.

The Austrian head coach has been brilliant in his time at Crystal Palace with Glasner guiding them to FA Cup glory last season.

That achievement has seen him linked with the Man Utd job after the Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim last week with the Red Devils to appoint a permanent successor in the summer.

And Glasner revealed on Friday afternoon that he won’t renew his contract, which expires at the end of the season, at Crystal Palace.

Glasner, who also confirmed Marc Guehi is leaving, said: “A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, during the international break.

“We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time that it was best to keep it between us. It’s the best that we could do, and keep it confidential for three months.

“But now it’s important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule, so that’s why we didn’t want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace. Steve and I have no egos. We think now it’s important that we have clarity as it’s what the players, staff members and every fan deserve.

“I told Steve [Parish] I’m just looking for a new challenge. I told him in October that it’s nothing to do with the transfer window. I hate it if something is written or said that is not true, and it was very tough for me not to respond.

“We have a great relationship, and we’re always talking about what is best for Crystal Palace.

“I haven’t spoken to any other club, I told the players that and promised them today I will give my best to give the best season in Crystal Palace history, the best points tally in history.”

Giving an update on Glasner’s future, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Oliver Glasner has now officially confirmed what I reported on Christmas Day and again before today’s press conference.

“He told the club months ago that he would not extend his contract and would leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

“This was never about creating problems; it was about telling the truth as I understood it. Today, Glasner himself confirmed that the decision had already been made.”

On whether Glasner could join Man Utd in the summer, Romano added: “On Manchester United, I keep saying that it will take time before they finalise a managerial shortlist.

“Roberto De Zerbi is appreciated and has been since 2024, but he is currently focused on Marseille. Thomas Tuchel is with England, although Ineos are big admirers of him.

“Regarding Glasner, there is a good connection with some people at Manchester United, particularly Christopher Vivell, who knows German football very well. However, it is still too early to say he is definitely on their shortlist.

“Many clubs are following his situation, so there will be conversations about his future, but nothing is concrete with United at this stage.”