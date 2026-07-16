Man Utd are yet to start official negotiations with Real Madrid over a deal to sign Eduardo Camavinga this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have already signed two new midfielders in the summer transfer window with Andrey Santos arriving from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans coming in from Aston Villa.

Man Utd are still looking to bring in one more midfielder, a left-back and a left-winger, while there are rumours they could also sign a centre-back and/or a striker if their budget stretches that far.

A deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson had seemed sewn up earlier in the summer but the deal recently fell through as Man Utd explored other targets.

One of their top targets this summer is Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga, who was left out of Didier Deschamps’ France squad for the World Cup.

However, Romano continues to insist that Man Utd still need the “green light” from the player in order to make it worthwhile starting talks with Real Madrid.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel on Thursday: “Let me clarify something on Camavinga, Manchester United have not started an official negotiation with Real Madrid for Camavinga. Before starting any club-to-club negotiation, Manchester United and Real Madrid, the point is what the player wants to do.

“The understanding is that Camavinga still wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid. Camavinga still wants to be a Real Madrid player. So, unless Man United are able to get the green light from Camavinga, it’s pointless going to Real Madrid and starting the negotiation. Camavinga really wants to stay.

“So Camavinga is one of the names discussed internally, because Man Utd will sign a defensive midfielder, as I told you. But it is not something at the minute because this depenads on the player, and the player, at the moment, wants to continue at Real Madrid, wants to show his qualities to Jose Mourinho and fight for his place.

Journalist Pablo Espinosa insists that Real Madrid should be looking to take advantage of the Premier League’s financial power to cash in on Camavinga.

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Espinosa said: “We have to look at the market for Camavinga. I think 50 or 60 million in the Premier League.

“They pay outrageous amounts, but many times from Spain we say that someone will appear from the Premier League. We also have to be smart.”

He added: “For example, now is when Real Madrid has to take advantage of the fact that Newcastle has just lost another midfielder, a signing.

“They were going to sign Manzambi, and Aston Villa just snatched him away.

“Newcastle has also sold Tonali and is going to sell Bruno Guimaraes, so they’re going to have money in midfield. Now is the time to go and sell them Camavinga.”

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