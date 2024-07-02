Romano reveals Man Utd have been given ‘green light’ to secure first summer signing

Man Utd have been given the “green light” by Manuel Ugarte as they look to sign the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to improve the spine of their team with signings at centre-back, central midfield and striker this summer and Ugarte – who is currently on Copa America duty with Uruguay – is one of their key targets.

Reports last week claimed that Ugarte’s representatives see a move to Man Utd as the ‘ideal destination’ for him to progress his career after it has stalled slightly at PSG.

Ugarte only made 21 starts in Ligue 1 for PSG as they won the French title last season after making a €60m move from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

And now Romano insists Man Utd have been given encouragement from the defensive midfielder with the Red Devils getting the “green light” to pursue a move despite the Premier League side not qualifying for the Champions League.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “It’s also important to say that Manchester United keep discussing internally about Manuel Ugarte because they have the green light from the player, he would like to join Manchester United even without Champions League football.

“They have the green light from Paris Saint-Germain in the sense that they are open to letting Ugarte leave. Now, Manchester United have to decide whether they want to bid for him. These days are going to be important because Ugarte is one of the names they included in the list.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd finally ‘agree deal’ with Newcastle as Ashworth is expected to begin role with ‘immediate effect’

👉 De Ligt responds to Man Utd transfer approach as Bayern Munich ‘agreement’ claim is made

👉 Hint Man Utd could revive sensational striker move as Romano claims ‘big possibility’ deal can be done



Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has been towards the top of the Red Devils’ transfer wishlist this summer but the Toffees are currently asking for a lot more than Man Utd are willing to pay.

The Red Devils offered around £35m for the England international last month but Everton turned down the offer and asked for closer to £70m if Man Utd want to get the deal over the line.

And now Sport1 journalist Christopher Michel insists that Man Utd have now “become much colder” over a potential deal to bring Branthwaite to Old Trafford over the summer transfer window.

Michel wrote on X: “News #MUFC: The trail to Jarrad Brantwaite has become much colder. Everton are not lowering their transfer demands, which are said to be around €80m. #MUFC don’t want to pay that amount. This is another reason why de Ligt is coming more into focus.”