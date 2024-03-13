Fabrizio Romano has revealed Manchester United’s summer transfer “priority” while also offering an update on Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently completed his purchase of a 27.7% stake in the Premier League giants and this deal has seen him take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

“They are looking at left-backs as a priority…”

Ratcliffe is in the process of overhauling Man Utd‘s recruitment model. Omar Berrada has already been brought in as their new chief executive and they are also hoping Dan Ashworth will become their director of football.

Erik ten Hag’s future is in doubt as Man Utd are enduring a disappointing season but injury issues have not helped him.

The Red Devils have faced immense difficulties at left-back as they are currently without Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. In response to this, Romano is of the understanding that they “want to bring in” a new player in that position.

“As I recently mentioned, Manchester United’s intention and plan is not just to sign a new centre-back, but also one more striker. Rasmus Hojlund is doing very well but they want to sign one more striker to replace Anthony Martial, who’s going to leave the club as a free agent.”

“On top of that, Manchester United also want a new left-back. Luke Shaw has had his injury problems this season, and the expectation is that Tyrell Malacia won’t play this season, but in any case, United want to bring in a new left-back this summer.

“To understand who it’s going to be, we have to wait for the new board structure to become clear in the next weeks, then we’ll see who’s going to be deciding the signings for the summer transfer window. Still, they are looking at left-backs as a priority and from what I’m hearing it could be a talented young player in that position, not an older and more experienced player.”

Regarding other targets, Romano added: “Another player being linked with United (as well as City) by some media outlets is Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. He’s a very good player for sure, ready for any level, but I’m not aware of contact with the Manchester clubs at this stage honestly, I heard some Italian clubs sent scouts to follow him but there’s nothing more to report at this stage.”

Greenwood and Sancho update

Like most Premier League clubs, Man Utd are being impacted by their financial fair play issues and they may have to offload unwanted talents to raise transfer funds.

Greenwood and Sancho are currently on loan at Getafe and Borrusia Dortmund respectively. While their Man Utd futures are “dependent on the final INEOS decision”, Romano claims “returns are unlikely” and “both parties could be happy with a permanent move”.

“Finally, we’re also hearing stories about Jadon Sancho not wanting to return to Man United after his loan at Borussia Dortmund,” Romano said.

“My understanding is that it’s similar to the Mason Greenwood situation – Man Utd will held internal talks to decide and we will see from there, but the feeling is that both parties could be happy with a permanent move this summer – but again, it depends on final INEOS decision plus value of proposals.”