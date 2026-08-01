Romano reveals next Man Utd transfer has been ‘approved’ as Newcastle chaos continues

Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd have ‘internally approved’ a deal to bring Lewis Hall to Old Trafford but Newcastle are set to “make their life complicated”.

The Red Devils have already secured the signings of Andrey Santos (£48m, Chelsea), Karl Darlow (free, Leeds United), Youri Tielemans (£35m, Aston Villa) and Tynan Thompson (£8m, Tottenham) this summer.

Man Utd want to bring in one more midfielder, a left-winger and a left-back, while there have been reports that a new striker is also on their list this summer.

Widespread reports this summer have claimed that Newcastle star Hall is one of Man Utd’s top targets and reliable journalist Ben Jacobs said on Friday that he wants to clarify ‘his role under new manager Matthias Jaissle’.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Manchester United have made checks on Lewis Hall as they assess left-back options, as previously reported on @talkSPORT.

‘Not a new target, as Manchester United have been tracking the Newcastle left-back for some time, but no club-to-club contact yet.

READ: Man Utd make ‘call’ for new striker as another ‘world-class player’ is offered to Red Devils

‘Newcastle would still like Hall to sign fresh terms, while the player will seek clarity over his role under new manager Matthias Jaissle.’

Newcastle have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali this summer, while Bruno Guimaraes looks very likely to leave St James’ Park to join Arsenal.

Eddie Howe, in another move to add to the chaos at Newcastle, is leaving the club with Jaissle reportedly set to take over before the start of the season.

Romano: ‘Newcastle will make their life complicated’

That all means that Newcastle are even less sure of doing business with Man Utd over Hall and Romano insists the Magpies have made it clear that they “don’t want to sell the player”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then, guys, let me mention something more on Manchester United. Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So. Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

READ: Man Utd under threat as Bayern Munich want Benjamin Sesko and Harry Kane together

“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall. Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes (last video). He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer. We have to wait for the club-t0-club agreement but the deal is moving in the right direction. Bruno wants to go to Arsenal.

“So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure. But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position. It’s going to be a story to follow, for sure, because Man Utd are not done in the market. That’s clear. They did their stuff in June, July but they’re not done in the market and now we are August.”

READ NEXT: One per club: Premier League players who need a loan move