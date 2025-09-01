Romano gives ‘here we go’ to huge Man Utd deal as Aston Villa get ‘green light’ for loan

Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho ‘will join’ Aston Villa with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano giving his ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal.

The Red Devils have brought in four new signings so far this summer with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon all moving to Old Trafford.

But Man Utd are also looking to get a few players out of the door before the transfer window shuts with Antony and Jadon Sancho two of the main names set to go.

Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea with the Blues deciding not to take up their option on the winger, instead deciding to pay a £5m clause to send him back to Man Utd.

There has been lots of interest in Sancho but the Red Devils’ asking price and his high wages have proved a stumbling block so far with many clubs wanting to take him on loan.

Sancho has just one year left on his deal at Old Trafford, although Man Utd have a one-year option in the contract, and now Aston Villa are set to complete a deal for the England international.

Transfer journalist Romano brought an update on Sancho’s situation in the early hours of Monday morning, he wrote on X: ‘Negotiations between Aston Villa and Man United continue on #DeadlineDay for Jadon Sancho.

‘Separate deal from Emi Martínez but both in same conversation, trying to get both agreements done. Sancho has to decide his future today or eventually move to not-European club.’

Romano later added on X: ‘BREAKING: Jadon Sancho to Aston Villa, here we go! Deal in place on initial loan from Manchester United. Green light from United and deal being sealed with formal steps to follow next. Sancho will join #AVFC.’

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein didn’t quite seem as certain with the journalist insisting that Man Utd and Aston Villa are ‘on the verge of agreeing a loan deal’.

Ornstein wrote in The Athletic: ‘Aston Villa are on the verge of agreeing a loan deal for Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho.

‘An agreement club-to-club and with the player is close with only final details to sort.’