Marcus Rashford has been on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd this season.

Fabrizio Romano has hinted that Marcus Rashford could return to Manchester United following his loan spell at FC Barcelona.

Last summer, Rashford left Man Utd to join Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Rashford was not expected to make a big impact for Barcelona with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha ahead of him in the pecking order, but the Englishman has surpassed expectations this season. He has 12 goals and 13 assists in his 43 appearances across all competitions.

Therefore, £26m now feels like a bargain for Rashford, though Barcelona’s well-known financial issues could prevent a permanent move.

The Spanish media have targeted Rashford following Barcelona’s exit from the Champions League, and Romano has indicated that he could return to Man Utd in the summer.

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Romano has hinted that this would happen on three conditions relating to Barcelona, bids from other clubs and Man Utd’s next permanent manager.

“There is still no green light between Barcelona and Manchester United on the Marcus Rashford situation,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“What is the situation? Barcelona are in agreement with Marcus Rashford and his camp over contract terms. So the player would be happy to stay, Barcelona would be happy to continue with Rashford, and Hansi Flick is happy with his performances.

“But then there is the club-to-club side. And club-to-club means they have to trigger the €30 million buy option. Manchester United keep telling Barcelona: pay the €30m, or Rashford comes back and then they decide what happens next.”

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He continued: “Maybe sell him to another club, maybe keep him, depending on who the manager is. There are several factors.

“Barcelona want to restructure the agreement. They hope to find a creative way, maybe another loan with different conditions, maybe an obligation to buy. United are not opening the door to that right now. They want the €30m.

“So at the moment, no agreement. Rashford has an agreement with Barca, but not yet club to club.”

And a report from BBC Sport claims Rashford is ‘open to coming back if needed’, though he is still ‘expected’ to remain at Barcelona.

The report explains: ‘Until 15 June, the ball is in Barcelona’s court. That is the deadline they have to activate a clause which would allow them to turn his loan into a permanent deal for a fee of £26m.

‘Most expect it to happen, although Barca have given the impression of wanting to negotiate over the details, something Manchester United are unwilling to do.’

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