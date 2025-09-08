Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has hit out at the “complete bulls**t” surrounding Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford and FC Barcelona.

Rashford secured a dream move to Barcelona during the summer transfer window, joining Hansi Flick’s side from Man Utd on loan with an option to buy.

The England international’s poor form and huge salary dissuaded Barcelona from making a move for him in January, though they stepped up their interest after he impressed at Aston Villa.

Rashford grabbed four goals and six assists at Aston Villa as he benefitted from a fresh start away from Man Utd and he attracted interest from further afield in this summer’s window.

The 27-year-old was linked with several European giants, but his heart was always set on Barcelona, who secured his services after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams.

Rashford has not had an amazing start at Barcelona as he is without a goal or an assist in his first three competitive matches, but he remains in the England squad and will be given time to settle.

Despite this, a reactionary report in Spanish has claimed that Barcelona are ‘considering sending Rashford home’ and will ‘break their agreement’ with Man Utd if his performances do not improve.

Since this claim was made, more credible outlets have moved to pour cold water on this story, with Spanish football expert Guillem Balague insisting it is ‘absolutely rubbish’.

Balague said on X: ‘Absolutely rubbish that Barcelona is planning to end up early @MarcusRashford loan deal.

‘Barça told his representative that they have a lot of confidence in Rashford’s potential and that they believe he will recover as a top player

‘No more to say, apart from the fact I agree with Gary Lineker and his treatment by some media.’

Now, Romano has blasted the “complete bulls**t” surrounding Rashford, with Barcelona and the player “completely aligned” on his loan from Man Utd.

“I don’t know where this story is coming from,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“There’s zero into it. Barcelona are very happy with Rashford and the deal they did. They’re happy with the attitude of Rashford.

“Barca are waiting for him to erupt. But the club and the player are completely aligned.

“The reports of Barcelona terminating Rashford’s deal early is complete bulls**t. There’s nothing in it.”