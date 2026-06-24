Fabrizio Romano has revealed that West Ham will sell to the highest bidder this summer in a blow to Man Utd after Tottenham make clear their intention.

The Red Devils have already sealed a deal to sign Ederson from Atalanta with rumours that he had a medical in New York ten days ago.

But Man Utd are still looking for one, possibly two more midfielders, as well as a left-back and left-winger as priority before potentially moving on to other positions.

It has been clear in recent weeks that Man Utd have made Fernandes their top target with a deal for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson becoming too expensive.

There are widespread reports indicating that Man Utd have already agreed personal terms with Fernandes ahead of a potential summer move.

Romano has revealed that Man Utd and Tottenham are both pushing to sign Fernandes but that West Ham are only interested in money.

READ: Six reasons why Man Utd want £80m-rated Mateus Fernandes…

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “West Ham will sell Matheus Fernandes to the club offering the best money. So West Ham don’t care if it’s called Tottenham, Man United, Real Madrid, or whatever.

“Manchester United have been in talks with the agent of the player for a long time and have also had direct contact with West Ham. So Man United are working hard on this deal for Fernandes, and that remains my information—Man United are there.

“Tottenham are also there, because Tottenham are pushing in a separate story compared to Sandro Tonali. Tonali is still there, so Tottenham are working on it and Manchester United are working on it. Real Madrid—the name was indicated by José Mourinho, but at the moment it is still not advancing.

“But West Ham communicated to those close to the player: ‘Bring us the proposals. We start at £85 million.’ That’s the starting price. West Ham obviously hope to get more than this with so many clubs involved, and so the idea at West Ham is to get the best transfer fee possible for Fernandes. This is going to be the way to sign the player.

READ: Man Utd want USMNT star as ‘smart rebuild’ option for Carrick

“Then obviously the player can have preferences—the player can have the opportunity of a very good contract on one side, and Champions League football on the other side—so every club can present their proposal and their project. But for West Ham, in a very clear way, it is ‘best offer wins.’ That’s what West Ham will do with Fernandes.”

Tottenham are willing to pay West Ham’s price for Man Utd target Fernandes

And that information from Romano could be a bad thing for Man Utd, as the Daily Mail claim that Tottenham have indicated that they are ‘prepared to meet the £85m asking price’ with some doubt as to whether the Red Devils want to bid that high.

The report adds: ‘They remain in talks with the Hammers without yet making a formal bid, but it’s been clear for some time that the player’s personal terms would not be an obstacle.

‘Bournemouth’s Alex Scott could be one of the first options United turn to if they cannot sign Fernandes, although he would be a cheaper alternative – and so would his team-mate Tyler Adams, who has admirers at Old Trafford.’

READ NEXT: Tottenham ‘overtake’ Man Utd for Fernandes who ‘prefers’ Spurs move as Real Madrid pull plug