Man Utd: Romano drops huge Greenwood transfer update as he reveals outcome ‘expectation’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the “expectation as things stand” is for Man Utd to sell Mason Greenwood this summer.

The 22-year-old faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year that the case had been discontinued.

Man Utd exit the most likely outcome for Mason Greenwood

Greenwood has since moved to La Liga side Getafe on loan from parent club Man Utd with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently refusing to rule out a return to Old Trafford in the summer.

However, Romano insists that Greenwood is “expected to leave” Man Utd on a permanent transfer in the summer with reports of interest from Barcelona and other clubs in Spain.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Getafe have said in public that they will try to keep Mason Greenwood after his strong performances for the club since joining on loan from Manchester United in the summer.

“He is very happy there, but from what I’m hearing Man United and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will take their time to discuss internally what is the best decision for all parties involved.

“Still, what I’m also hearing, day by day, is that the feeling is that Greenwood is expected to leave Manchester United on a permanent transfer.

“United could be open to allowing Greenwood to move permanently this summer, this is the expectation as things stand, as we wait for a final decision. Let’s see what will happen in terms of interest from other clubs, but he’s doing very well in La Liga so it’s one to watch and United have opened the door to an exit for Greenwood.”

Heimir Hallgrimsson: Mason Greenwood ‘deserves a second chance’

Jamaica manager Heimir Hallgrimsson insists he “would love to have” Greenwood in his national team and thinks the Man Utd striker “deserves a second chance”.

Hallgrimsson told The Athletic: “I really don’t like to talk about ‘what if’, but this, of course, has come to our mind. I would love to have him in my team. Like all coaches, I would like to have the best players in our team, but it’s always up to the player himself if he wants to do it.”

Hallgrimsson added: “That will then be up to the [Jamaican Football] Federation. It’s not the coach who is going to answer for something like that. I’m not an expert in this. I just look at the person.

“I think what he has gone through in the year and a half since it happened is worse than I can imagine, being in the press and on social media. I can only imagine what he has been going through. The case went through stages and the case was dropped, so it’s not up to me or anyone else to judge him on that.

“It was no less a person than Jesus Christ who said, those who are without sin should throw the first stone. Whatever happened, everybody at least deserves a second chance. And he knows that all eyes are on him. So it’s a big pressure and I am happy for the player that he is coming back because it is probably a trauma.

“It’s difficult to come (back) from, so I give him my support at least. He must have a strong mentality to start to play again and start to play so well.”