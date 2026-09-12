Romano reveals ‘important moment’ for Man Utd starlet JJ Gabriel with everyone ‘in total shock’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that “everyone” at Man Utd is “in total shock” at how good JJ Gabriel is ahead of him turning 16.

The Red Devils have one of the most exciting prospects in world football on their hands in Gabriel with the 15-year-old, who turns 16 in October, likely to make his senior debut at some point for Michael Carrick’s side this year.

Man Utd youth star Gabriel scored a hat-trick in one half of football against FC Sabah’s Under-19s on his UEFA Youth League debut earlier this week with the excitement growing over the England Under-17 international.

Romano insists that when Gabriel becomes 16 it will be “an important moment to decide his future” with all the staff at Man Utd “in total shock” at his ability and potential.

Italian football insider Romano said on his YouTube channel: “As we’re talking about young talents, JJ Gabriel is probably the biggest topic at Manchester United right now in terms of talents – and not only now.

“They have a gem in their hands. This boy had his debut in the Youth League this week. He delivered a hat-trick, becoming the youngest player ever at Manchester United to deliver a hat-trick on his debut and also to deliver a hat-trick in general in the Youth League.

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“Imagine, he’s 15 years old. Soon he will turn 16 and then, obviously, this is going to be an important moment to decide his future.

“It’s going to be important also to see how Man United will manage JJ in terms of involving him in the first team in official games. That’s going to be an important topic because everyone at Man United, when they speak about JJ Gabriel, are in total shock at how good this boy is.

“So obviously the pathway is going to be absolutely important in order to understand more about JJ.”

JJ Gabriel has the Rooney ‘mindset’ – Ferdinand & Giggs

Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs think Gabriel reminds them of a young Wayne Rooney coming through at Man Utd back in their day as players.

Reflecting on a training session he saw in Dublin earlier this year, Ferdinand said on The Debrief: “It was really interesting to see how they’re integrating the young players into the squad. Shea Lacey, the Fletcher twins, JJ Gabriel. I watched a session, a small-sided game. Off both feet, he’s ridiculous – getting a yard and bang.

“So small and slight but doesn’t allow people contact. He did a shooting drill… imagine being 15 on the training pitch with the PFA Player of the Year, captain of your club, best player at your club (Bruno Fernandes) – and you and him are the focal point of a shooting drill in front of everybody. And he’s looking comfortable and unfazed.

“Forget his ability, just his mental ability to put the noise out the way and do something like that. My head would’ve been gone. I remember being called over to the first-team training pitch when I was 17 or 18 and I was like ‘gather yourself, get your thoughts together’ but he just looked calm, it was unreal.”

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Giggs: “That sounds like Wayne, doesn’t it?”

Ferdinand: “Yeah, the mindset.”

Giggs: “Just give me the ball, give me the ball, I don’t care who I’m training with.”

Before Giggs added: “You need to play games and it’s difficult because if you’re in squads for the first team you’re not going to turn that down, but also you need minutes on the pitch,” he explained. “A couple of times I went up to the first team and then went back to the youth team – and it’s about how you react to that. Are they still showing that same ability when they go back?

“He’s at the best club because of the history of young players coming through and how they’re looked after. He’s got good people around him who have played at the club – Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher, Jonny Evans.

“It’s sort of a generational talent, so there’s no point going out on loan because he’s at the best place. He’ll be dipping in and out of the first team so that experience is invaluable – not only the games and the training, but also travelling with the team and managing the expectation of United. The focus is so huge on Manchester United and you need to get used to that.”

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