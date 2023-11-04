Man Utd: Romano drops ‘important’ transfer hint as €60m Liverpool, Newcastle target is ‘monitored’

According to reports, Manchester United target Goncalo Inacio is not on the brink of completing a move from Sporting Lisbon to Real Madrid.

The Portugal international was on the radar of several English teams in the summer. Liverpool – who are fifth in the 2023 Premier League net spend table – appeared to be most interested in the defender as they are keen to sign a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

Inacio ended up signing a new contract to commit his future to Sporting Lisbon until 2027 and this deal includes a €60m.

This release clause is unlikely to deter Premier League clubs as Inacio is one of the most talented young defenders in Europe.

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign Inacio but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is of the understanding that the Spanish giants are yet to “agree anything with Sporting Lisbon”.

“Some Spanish media have reported that Real Madrid almost closed a €60m deal for one of the most talented centre-backs around Europe, Gonçalo Inacio,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“We know that Madrid have had to deal with the injury to Eder Militao but guys, what I can tell you is that, at the moment, Madrid have not agreed anything with Sporting for the player. No agreement and not even a concrete negotiation at this stage.

“Real Madrid will have had scouts looking at players, as all top clubs around Europe do, and Gonçalo Inacio is one of the most interesting players in that position. For sure, they know him very well.

“From what I’m hearing though guys, Real Madrid are not negotiating and nothing is guaranteed before the January window. The situation is still quiet.”

Romano also suggested Man Utd are planning to “sign an important centre-back in 2024” and Inacio is “being monitored”.

“Remember I told you one month ago that many clubs in England, including Newcastle Liverpool and Manchester United were also scouting this player,” Romano added.

“As we know, United’s intention is to sign an important centre-back in 2024, but that depends on the opportunities and the budget.

“Together with Antonio Silva, Tapsoba and Todibo, Gonçalo Inacio is for sure one of the players that’s also being monitored by Manchester United. Nothing is concrete but what’s known is the player’s release clause: €60m as we said here exclusively.”

