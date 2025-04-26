Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United have identified a “fantastic signing” for Ruben Amorim with “discussions” ongoing.

The Red Devils need to be busy in this summer’s transfer window as huge improvements are required with the Premier League giants languishing deep in the bottom half of the table.

Amorim has struggled since replacing Erik ten Hag as Man Utd are 15th in our calendar year Premier League table.

United’s head coach is working with a squad that’s not suited to his preferred style of play and upgrades are required in several positions this summer.

It is being widely reported that Wolves standout Matheus Cunha is on Man Utd’s radar and Romano claims they also “really appreciate” Atalanta and Brazil centre-midfielder Ederson.

“Ruben Amorim, in a press conference, didn’t want to confirm or deny anything. He was smiling, saying, ‘If I have to confirm or deny for Matheus Cunha, I have to do the same for all the other players during the summer.’ So Amorim didn’t want to comment, but also because he knows that Cunha is very close to joining Man Utd. Work in progress,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Another Brazilian who’s been discussed at Man Utd in recent days is Ederson, the midfielder of Atalanta. Man Utd have discussed the player internally. He’s really appreciated. They believe it would be a fantastic signing – he can score goals, can provide assists, running everywhere on the pitch.

“Internally, they believe he’s the perfect player for Amorim. The style of football wanted by Amorim, what he did at Sporting, was with players similar to Ederson, running a lot, always with a big energy. Intensity is a crucial word for Amorim. So Ederson is seen as one of the perfect candidates, not the only one, but one of the perfect candidates for the midfield.”

It is noted that Ederson could cost as much as 50 million euros (£43m) this summer with the Red Devils having hurdles to overcome to secure his services.

“But Atalanta will not make it easy, and Man Utd know that,” Romano continued.

“Man Utd know that Atalanta, first of all, are not going to negotiate now, so it’s not going to be a similar case to Cunha. It’s not the deal for now. It’s something to see in the summer. There will be more clubs because Ederson is not only on Man Utd’s list.

“There are more clubs interested in the player, but the appreciation for Ederson is 100 per cent confirmed. When you see reports of €40m, €45m, €50m for Ederson – my understanding is that Atalanta want for sure more than €40m, €45m. With Atalanta, it’s really tough to negotiate.”

He added: “Then we have to see also about the Financial Fair Play because there is Cunha, there is the number nine – Man Utd want to sign a striker – they want to cover also more positions, so Man Utd will be quite busy this summer. It’s going to be important to understand who’s going to leave the club.

“Okay, there are players leaving on a free, [Christian] Eriksen and more, but there are also players who should leave to generate money, players like [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford, and others, and so that’s gonna be important to understand how much Man Utd can invest on a midfielder.”