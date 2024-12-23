Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on reports linking Manchester United with a move for Atalanta star Ederson ahead of the January transfer window.

Ruben Amorim is keen to add to his squad in January after the Red Devils fell to their fourth defeat of his tenure against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Goals from Dean Huijsen, Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo secured a comfortable 3-0 win for the visitors with the task at hand for Amorim growing ever clearer.

Reports suggest he won’t have a big pot of money to spend in the January transfer window, though finding a buyer for Marcus Rashford – who announced his desire to find a “new challenge” last week – would allow him to dip into the market.

One player they’ve been heavily linked with is Brazilian midfielder Ederson, who’s been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time as he continues to impress for Serie A table-toppers Atalanta.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed last week that United are ‘seriously considering’ a move for the 25-year-old, but club chiefs are clashing over a possible deal.

Plettenberg explained: “Once again been told that #Ederson is one of the few names Manchester United are seriously considering for the central midfield position

“Some decision-makers are fully convinced of his abilities. However, there is not yet a complete consensus within the club. For this reason, there are no concrete negotiations at this stage.

“But #MUFC have gathered all the necessary information and have scouted him multiple times. Contract with Atalanta until 2027. Price valuation. €50-60m (a maximum of around £46m).”

And now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Red Devils’ interest, insisting that Ederson is a player Amorim will be keen on having at his disposal as “one of the most intense midfielders around Europe”.

He said: “I can guarantee to you that several clubs around Europe are monitoring Ederson, Man Utd are one of them. For sure, Man Utd like the player.

“Ruben Amorim wants intensity and when you think of intensity, Ederson is probably one of the most intense midfielders around Europe.

“He’s running for three players, top, top player. January transfer window will be really complicated but the feeling is that Ederson could leave in the summer. United have sent their scouts several times to scout Ederson. He has many fans around Europe.”

Gary Neville was in little doubt after Manchester United’s latest embarrassing defeat that new recruits are required despite picking out a “massive positive” for Amorim.

Neville said: “I think it’s a massive positive that Ruben Amorim is seeing what he’s got.

“In the past, there have been times where you can be kidded into thinking you have got a better group of players, because of decent results and moving up the league. But they are a mile away in every single way.

“Playing the way Amorim wants to play, with the 3-4-3, he’s going to have to change it. He’s given everyone a try by rotating the team and I do not think there will be many he’s watched and thought, ‘yes, I want you on the bus’.

“They are all very mediocre, and I don’t know how it’s happened – they are better than what they are showing, let’s be clear. But it’s a pattern.

“He’s got six months of a beauty parade if you like – which is more of an ugly parade. He’s seeing what Manchester United fans have watched for 10 years, there has got to be a cultural overhaul.

“It is a real torrid time, there is not a lot to like about performance levels or the way they play. They are all lads trying their best, it’s not a personal assault, but they are not good enough to play for Manchester United, because this club aims to be at the top.

“It’s quite clear watching these players, they are not good enough.”