Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has made a key “decision” to prevent a “problem” at the club.

Amorim has a massive job on his hands at Man Utd and he remains under immense pressure at the start of this campaign.

The United boss is among the favourites to be the first Premier League manager sacked in 2025/26 as the early indications are that their problems from last season have carried over into this term.

Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation as he has not managed to get the best out of many Man Utd players over the past year.

In the summer, Man Utd looked to offload deadwood and overhauled their attack with the signings of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while Senne Lammens joined the club on deadline day to become Amorim’s new No.1.

Following the arrival of Lammens, Andre Onana’s exit has been sanctioned as he is set to join Turkish side Trabzonspor on loan.

Interestingly, it has emerged that Onana will earn more at Trabzonspor than at Man Utd, with Romano revealing some details on the deal.

“The deal is agreed between all parties and is even agreed on the player’s side,” Romano confirmed on his YouTube channel.

“He’s signed his contract. It’s a loan deal. It doesn’t include a buy-option clause. He’ll return to Manchester United next summer. It doesn’t include any fee. Trabzonspor will pay part of the salary.

“His salary will be slightly higher than the salary he has at Manchester United. There will be something in addition as a signing fee for Onana. He’s already accepted this.

“What’s needed now is for Man Utd to exchange all the documents and sign all the contracts. Then the plan from Onana’s side is to travel to Turkey on Thursday. He’ll then sign his contract and then be announced as a new Trabzonspor player.”

Romano has also revealed that it was Amorim’s “decision” to offload Onana following Lammens’ move to Old Trafford, while Man Utd chiefs “agreed on the possibility”.

“Senne Lammens will immediately have a big opportunity to start in the first goalkeeper slow and probably start after spending €21m plus add-ons from Royal Antwerp,” Romano added.

“The three goalkeepers for Man Utd are: Lammens, Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton, who extended his contract a few weeks ago.

“This is a decision by Ruben Amorim. He wanted to clarify this situation. He said that internally, having four goalkeepers, including a keeper like Onana being on the bench, was going to be a problem.

“Maybe it could be a source of pressure for Senne Lammens. So everyone at Man Utd agreed on the possibility to send Onana on loan, give him the chance to start on a regular basis.”