Romano reveals Man Utd ‘internal meeting’ over Jan transfers as ‘Carrick connection’ is on list

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd will hold an “internal meeting” this week involving Michael Carrick over January transfers.

The Red Devils sacked Ruben Amorim a fortnight ago as they looked to turn around their results and performances this season.

After Darren Fletcher had taken the next two matches, Man Utd appointed Michael Carrick as their interim boss until the end of the campaign.

Man Utd made an incredible start under Carrick by beating arch-rivals Man City 2-0 but the scoreline could have been even more impressive for the Red Devils.

And, after that good display, Man Utd will now hold a meeting this week to decide whether to pursue any transfer targets in the current window.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There will be an internal meeting at Manchester United at the beginning of this week involving Michael Carrick.

“Carrick does not make the final decisions, but he will be involved in discussions after a very strong start, including winning the Manchester derby.

“United will decide whether to pursue an opportunity in January, possibly in midfield or attack, or to keep the current squad until the summer.

“At the moment everything is very quiet and the big investments are expected in the summer with a permanent manager in place.

“In Italy, clubs like Roma and Juventus are waiting to see if United open the door for players such as Joshua Zirkzee, but for now United have not decided.”

And Caught Offside claim that Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney ‘has not fallen off the list’ of midfield targets at Old Trafford but that Tottenham have cooled their interest after signing Conor Gallagher this month.

The report adds: ‘The Carrick connection is central, United’s interim manager is a long-time admirer of the midfielder from his time at the Riverside, and club scouts continue to track the player closely.

‘With Casemiro expected to depart, Kobbie Mainoo still developing, and Manuel Ugarte struggling for consistency, Hackney remains a player United view as having Premier League-ready attributes.’

Lisandro Martinez has been impressed by Carrick’s impact at Man Utd in such a short space of time with the former Middlesbrough boss only arriving last midweek.

Martinez told Stadium Astro: “Three days, unbelievable.

“First of all, play with the ball, don’t be scared of the ball, having composure with the ball, play with confidence.

“We had to defend with our lives and when we play we had to play with confidence and I think we did it.

“Three goals, with a minimal offside, I think we deserved this win. But what [Michael] Carrick did with his staff was unbelievable, especially in a short time, that’s why I’m impressed about that.”