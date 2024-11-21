Romano issues update on Man Utd interest in Davies as source reveals promising Amorim news

Alphonso Davies is out of contract at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd will “keep monitoring” Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies as interest builds in the Canadian.

The Red Devils appointed Ruben Amorim on November 1 as Erik ten Hag’s successor with the Portuguese coach taking over last week before taking his first training session on Monday.

Amorim has a tough job on his hands with Man Utd currently 13th in the Premier League, after a terrible start to the season, and looking for a manager to finally end their run of over a decade without a league title.

There have been claims that Man Utd will have very little money to spend in the January transfer window as they are close to their financial fair play limits.

But transfer expert Romano has confirmed they are looking to the summer with interest in Bayern Munich left-back Davies, who would be perfect for Amorim’s 3-4-3 system.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “As I told you, there is still no agreement done with any club. Real Madrid remain there. But for Alphonso Davies, there are several possibilities. So let’s see what’s going to happen.

“On Manchester United, a name I already told you last year, because Manchester United were monitoring this player, and keep monitoring this player.

“Now there is a new coach, and the new coach is Ruben Amorim. So let’s see what Amorim will decide to do for that position.

“But for Man United, first of all, in general, left-back is a priority position. So Man United want to cover that position. This summer, they decided to go with Noussair Mazraoui, this was the plan.

“So last summer, last transfer window, because they believed that Mazraoui could cover the two positions, right and left-back.

“But in 2025, Man United want to sign an important left-back to also play in a different kind of position for Ruben Amorim. He wants a top left-footed player in that position.”

And journalist Andy Mitten has some more encouraging news out of Old Trafford with sources telling him that Amorim’s new staff at Man Utd are going down well.

Mitten said on the Talk of the Devils podcast:”One source told me that the new staff are really impressive, lovely guys. There will be a huge amount of support for them, but it is important to get off to a good start.

“Those early games are really, really important, because if results are not good, those people will experience scrutiny, especially the manager, that they have never had in their lives before, and we’ve seen how it is eaten away at some of the most experienced managers in world football.

“That will be avoided if the team start well, or are perceived to start well.”