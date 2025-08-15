Man Utd: Romano reveals ‘key’ to Baleba transfer as he makes ‘official bid’ claim

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd ‘contacts are continuing on a daily basis’ with Brighton and Carlos Baleba’s agent.

The Red Devils have transformed their attack in the summer transfer market with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving.

But Man Utd are still looking to bring in more players with a defensive midfielder and goalkeeper top of their list before the end of the transfer window.

Brighton midfielder Baleba is their priority target in midfield with the Red Devils prepared to see if the conditions are right for them to make an official offer.

Speaking on Thursday, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Carlos Baleba, the contacts are still ongoing. This is a difficult deal for Manchester United, not just financially but also in terms of strategy.

“Brighton at the moment are still not giving an official number to Manchester United. They did a similar situation with Moises Caicedo two years ago when he went to Chelsea, they were not giving a number, not giving an indication. Then when Liverpool arrived with an official bid, Chelsea offered a bit more and signed the player. Brighton are not giving a number for Baleba and keep saying they do not want to sell.

“What is important to mention is Manchester United are still there, still in contact with the agents, still working on a deal. They want to understand how high is the wall from Brighton but they are still working on the Carlos Baleba. They are not giving up. Difficult? Yes. Very difficult? Of course. But, Man United are still there.

“The player is not closing the doors at all. Personal terms are not a problem, European football for Baleba is not a problem. He would go to Man United immediately, I can guarantee that. But club to club, we are still far from a solution.”

Before Romano added on X on Friday morning: ‘Man United keep working on Carlos Baleba deal. Sales (Garnacho, Antony, Sancho) could be key for higher bid. Initial approach to discuss with Brighton ready, deal difficult; #BHAFC want to keep + eventually sell in 2026. Carlos, keen on the move.’

While in another update, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Carlos Baleba, contacts are continuing on a daily basis with his agents and also with Brighton.

“For Manchester United to present an official bid and to understand if it is worth negotiating with Brighton, it is important to see outgoings.

“Selling players or finding solutions for players who are not part of the squad is really important.”