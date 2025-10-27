Romano laughs off potential Man Utd transfer after Red Devils have ‘£50m offer’ for PL star ‘rejected’

Aleksandar Pavlovic and Antoine Semenyo have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has laughed off speculation that Man Utd could sign Aleksandar Pavlovic from Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils started off the season in similar fashion to an inconsistent 2024/25 campaign, which saw them finish 15th in Ruben Amorim’s first term at the club.

However, Amorim – who has been under lots of pressure – seems like he could be turning it around at Old Trafford with Man Utd winning three matches in a row.

Victories over Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton have the Red Devils looking up with Amorim’s side now sixth in the Premier League after nine games.

And now Man Utd are turning their attention towards the next couple of transfer windows as they look to provide Amorim with further reinforcements after spending over £200m on five new players in the summer.

One player who has been linked in recent weeks is Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Pavlovic but Romano has dismissed any suggestion that he could be joining Man Utd anytime soon.

READ: Liverpool in ‘transition season’ as VVD ‘declines into Lovren’; Man Utd ‘hope cannot be allowed to fester’

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Pavlovic, guys, I can guarantee to you that there is nothing, absolutely nothing ongoing. Pavlovic is a crucial player for Bayern, he’s more than happy at Bayern.

“Bayern – and when I say Bayern it’s the board of directors, but also the most important people at Bayern like Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Uli Hoeness and all the others – they all see Pavlovic as one of the crucial faces of the project for present and future.

“So there is nothing between Pavlovic and Manchester United. I don’t know where this news is coming from but Bayern will NOT sell Pavlovic. So forget about it.”

Man Utd are looking to sign at least one midfielder in the next couple of transfer windows and Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller has been confirmed as a target by Romano.

Romano said last week: “I’m always receiving many questions on Angelo Stiller. There was a report from Bild in the last few days on Man Utd tracking the player. Man Utd have always been following this player. Stiller is really appreciated internally at Man Utd.

“Last summer, we had some stories on Man Utd going on a mission to Germany, negotiating to sign Stiller as a surprise for the final weeks. No, Man Utd never started any negotiations for Stiller in August last summer. That was never a possibility, it was always impossible.

“Stiller was always going to stay at Stuttgart in the summer transfer window, especially in August. There was no chance to change the story in the final days of the window.

“But Stiller remains a player monitored by Man Utd. They are following him. They are closely monitoring his progress.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Gary Neville reveals next ‘big job’ for Ruben Amorim after his ‘best week’ at Man Utd

👉 Man Utd star questioned in Brighton win as Neville makes prediction over two Red Devils men

👉 Ratcliffe ‘blocks’ shock Amorim signing as Man Utd ‘plot surprise move’ for Bundesliga star

Antoine Semenyo is one of the most in-form players in the Premier League this season and the Daily Telegraph has now revealed that Bournemouth ‘rejected £50m offers’ from Man Utd and Tottenham over the summer.

The report adds: ‘It made it easy for them to reject the overtures of United and Tottenham, with Semenyo buying into the idea and agreeing a new contract – with a pay rise – and, crucially, a release clause that his agent is able to tell other clubs about but which is not being made public.

‘Semenyo has been in outstanding form with only Erling Haaland outscoring him. If he carries on like this, the 25-year-old Ghana international will not only be sold for far more than was offered but will also earn twice as much money as was proposed last summer by United and Spurs.’

READ NEXT: Hargreaves reveals two things he loves about Man Utd summer signing as he points to Arsenal display