Romano gives Mainoo update after ‘stupid move’ as Man Utd face ‘decision time’ on three stars

Man Utd face ‘decision time’ on the futures of Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Harry Maguire, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the new Premier League season with Ruben Amorim’s side earning four points from their opening four matches.

That is after a summer transfer spend of over £200m with Amorim having no hiding place after significantly improving his attack.

Midfield is still an issue for Man Utd with Bruno Fernandes and Ugarte, who came in for a lot of criticism recently, started the Manchester Derby defeat to Man City.

Meanwhile, Amorim caused a lot of drama towards the end of the transfer window when he suggested in public that Mainoo would be vying with Fernandes for a starting berth this season.

That led to Mainoo, who wants regular football before the World Cup, searching for a loan move with the Man Utd hierarchy privately unhappy at Amorim, calling it ‘a stupid and unnecessary move’.

And Romano has revealed that the futures of Ugarte – who is attracting interest from Italy – Mainoo and Maguire will all need to be addressed very soon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We also need to speak about Manchester United, we spoke today about the manager situation with Ruben Amorim, but also guys in the upcoming mass for Manchester United is going to be decision time on some players, and this is going to be a part of the conversation.

“There will be a decision to make on Manuel Ugarte. I can reveal to you that of Manuel Ugarte, there was a possibility of exit this summer, because, for example, Italian clubs were interested in Ugarte, but Manchester United decided to close doors to an eventual loan move. So this is why nothing happened for Manuel Ugarte.

“We have to see if some club will arrive with a permanent term, permanent deal proposal in 2026 because this might change the situation at the moment, Ugarte started the Manchester Derby has the confidence of Ruben Amorim, for sure, is working very hard and super hard, but there is interest from Italy, and so that could be a case to follow in the upcoming months.

“Then we have to see what Manchester United will decide to do, also with Harry Maguire, with his contract expiring, Maguire would love to stay at Man United, to extend his contract, and Manchester United are considering that. So a new contract is a possibility for Harry Maguire, but it’s something to decide and to discuss soon in the upcoming weeks and months. So Harry Maguire is going to be another topic for Manchester United to decide on a few of the players.

“And then there is Kobbie Mainoo. Kobbie Mainoo again on the bench against Manchester City. You can imagine the feeling guys, I think, how Kobbie may know you don’t need to be a journalist or whoever to understand the situation. Kobbie wants to play. Kobbie wants to have regular football. Kobbie wants to develop. And this is why Kobbie wanted to go lower. Man United decided to say no. Ruben Amorim decided to say no. The co owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, decided to say no.

“So many United closed doors to that possibility. But this didn’t close the feeling of Kobbie Mainoo. Kobbie Mainoo wants to play. Kobbie Mainoo wants to be an important player that again alone, because he doesn’t want to leave United on permanent transfer.

“But this design has not stopped, and to be on the bench in the Manchester Derby once again, obviously for Kobbie Mainoo is disappointing, so Kobbie doesn’t want the spot to be guaranteed just because he’s Kobbie Mainoo.

“But Kobbie wants to play. Kobbie needs to play. Kobbie wants to go to the World Cup. Kobbie wants to do his best for Man United. So for sure, this is a topic that is going to continue for the next two, three months. Because if, in general, the situation will continue like that, there is the possibility that Kobbie Mainoo will ask again Manchester United to grow.”