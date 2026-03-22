‘It’s true’ – Romano confirms Man Utd meeting with Newcastle star’s agents amid ‘advanced talks’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd have had a “meeting” with the agents of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

It is understood that Man Utd are set to bring in at least two new midfielders in the summer transfer market after spending their money in forward areas last year.

Casemiro has already announced that he will leave Old Trafford in the summer, despite some claims Man Utd could attempt to keep him on for another season, while Manuel Ugarte is also expected to leave.

That has seen Man Utd linked with loads of midfielders ahead of the summer with Newcastle star Guimaraes one of the latest to be linked to Old Trafford.

There were reports earlier this week that claimed the Brazil international is in ‘advanced talks’ with Man Utd over a potential move at the end of the season.

It was claimed that he could be signed for around €80m (£69m) in the summer but that ‘renewed interest ​from Real Madrid threatens to complicate the proposed move’.

MAILBOX: Liverpool need to sack ‘bald fraud’ Slot after European ‘spa day’; Gakpo selection is inexcusable

And Romano has now confirmed that talks have taken place but any notion that they are ‘advanced’ seems to be a bit premature.

Romano said: “It’s true. A meeting took place between the agents of Bruno Guimaraes and United a few weeks ago.

“United maintain a good relationship with the agency. Other players are on the list.

“The club has a lot of things to clarify and options to study before making a decision.”

Romano added on his YouTube channel earlier this weekend: “Bruno Guimaraes is a player appreciated by Man United, but don’t forget how complicated it is to get players from Newcastle.

“Let’s also respect Newcastle’s position, Newcastle don’t want to lose all their players in the same summer. So it’s not an easy deal.

“Also, the release clause, of £100m, was only valid in the summer of 2024 according to my information, it’s no longer valid.

“So now a negotiation is needed. Obviously, the price, Newcastle will have their opinion, we will see what’s going to happen.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd transfer ‘will get done’ as Carrick ‘requests’ £50m signing; next manager decision made

* Arsenal ‘intend to buy’ Rashford as Barcelona plans won’t please Man Utd

* Man Utd plan to sign Tottenham’s best player under Igor Tudor – report

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe thinks speculation linking Guimaraes with a summer transfer to Man Utd is “totally disrespectful”.

Howe said: “Is it a problem for us? I don’t necessarily think it is a problem for us. But it is unwanted news, I suppose, is the best way to put it. You don’t want the players distracted. I don’t know how much they will absorb that.

“For me, it is not the time to think about it. In the summer, you can understand those stories a little bit more because the transfer window is open.

“To say our captain is in discussions with another club is totally disrespectful to Bruno more than anything else, he is totally committed here.”

Howe added: “I’m not going to be impolite, as this isn’t the forum for that, but for me, it is just a nonsense story.

“To say our captain is in discussions with another club is totally disrespectful to Bruno more than anything else, he is totally committed here.

“Bruno’s our captain, he’s fully committed, he’s injured at the moment, his only focus is coming back to fitness.”