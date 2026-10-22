Man Utd: Romano outlines next manager plan at Old Trafford in stunning Carrick sack ‘decision’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd have decided to “wait and see what happens” as they look for options to replace Michael Carrick.

The Red Devils were heavily beaten 4-1 by Serie A side Como on Wednesday evening as Carrick’s side took their winless run in all competitions to seven matches.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw against Leeds at the weekend, which Carrick labelled a “fresh start”, while they are out of the Carabao Cup and now 20th in the Champions League table.

There have been rumours that Carrick is now under intense pressure to deliver at Man Utd with Antonio Conte, Fabian Hurzeler, Unai Emery, Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe’s names mentioned as potential successors, if Man Utd take action.

Giving his update on the Man Utd hotseat, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Obviously, I would say after a terrible performance against Como, that’s not a Manchester United level at all. So, obviously reactions, obviously feelings, obviously messages from the dressing room.

“The situation looks complicated, very complicated at Manchester United. But this afternoon after lunchtime, the message coming to the club, the line coming to the club is this weekend is business as usual.

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“This is what Manchester United are sending as a message from club sources about the situation of Michael Carrick. And so after waiting some time because Manchester United had to wait some time before confirming, is now official that Michael Carrick will take care will be with the press on Friday for the press conference ahead of the game against Bournemouth.

“So the confirmation has arrived. Michael Carrick will be facing the media. Michael Carrick will have his press conference before the game and Michael Carrick will address the media in a very complicated moment for him.

“So, it’s been a a busy couple of hours at Manchester United, with internal discussions involving the directors, involving some of the players, involving also the owners. Obviously, it’s a very complicated situation.

“This defeat against Como 4-1 it’s one of the biggest moment in a negative way for the history of Manchester United. humiliation for Manchester United. Not at the club’s level. But in terms of decisions Manchester United, after waiting almost 3 four hours more than usual, because usually they confirm way earlier the time and the presence of the coach for the press conference ahead of the Premier League game.

“This time they were waiting a little bit more and then confirming that Michael Carrick will address the media in press conference ahead of Manchester United game this weekend in the Premier League.

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“Obviously, obviously, what does it mean for Michael Carrick, the situation is still very complicated, is still very difficult.

“At Manchester United, they want to make sure they take the right decision for the long term. So at the moment the decision is not to decide basically to wait and see what happens. But in terms of future decision…if Man United will believe after this game in the next days and weeks we will see, there is also the international break coming in November.

“But in any case if Manchester United believe they have to change the coach they have to switch, they have to sack Michael Carrick. They want to make sure the next coach has to be the best option possible. And so obviously to decide in 24 hours can’t always be possible.”

Nagelsmann, Howe, Conte will all be mentioned internally at Man Utd – Romano

Romano added: “So now the decision is, as I said, not to decide to wait to give Carrick time, business as usual. This is the message from the club. But also may United internally can start reflecting more in depth about the potential future coach in case they need to change.

“I gave you some names overnight and over the last few weeks. Many of you asking me about Fabian Hurzeler. I told you he has some fans at Manchester United in the board, but that’s it. Man United never made contact with Hurzeler. And at the moment, Fabian is completely and only focused on Brighton. So there are no contacts on going between United and Hurzeler.

“Then important to say Julian Nagelsmann, Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte, all these three names will be mentioned internally in conversations because all these three managers could be options for the Manchester United job.

“So for sure candidates to follow with completely different view with completely different skills with completely different experience.

“So it’s going to be on May United to decide what kind of coach they want to identify if they change, if they decide to proceed. So that’s the decision of the club. But for sure this is going to be an important topic in the next days and in the next weeks.”

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