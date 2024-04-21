Romano tells Man Utd price they will have to pay summer target with ‘approved’ PL star ‘open’ to transfer

Man Utd will have to pay €60m if they want to land Dani Olmo from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to improve recruitment after over ten years of poor purchases following Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure from the club.

And Spain international Olmo has emerged as potential target for the Red Devils with the 25-year-old contributing eight goals and five assists in 23 matches in all competitions this season.

Olmo can play as an attacking midfielder or a forward and it is believed that Man Utd will bring in two new forwards in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd to compete with Barcelona and Bayern Munich for Olmo

Man Utd will have to fork out €60m if they want to sign Olmo with Romano confirming that Barcelona and Bayern Munich also interested in the RB Leipzig star.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Dani Olmo is having a fine season with RB Leipzig and so it’s not too surprising to see media reports of top clubs like Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich looking at the Spanish attacking midfielder ahead of the summer.

“Still, it’s important to note that there have been no concrete movements yet, as far as I understand. Olmo could surely be one to watch this summer because there’s a release clause becoming active this year: €60m. This is the price for RB Leipzig – they have no intention to negotiate anything lower than that.

“But it’s too early to mention specific clubs now, as there are no concrete negotiations taking place, so we’ll see how this progresses in the next months.

“Staying with Man United, we know they have an injury crisis in defence, meaning Harry Maguire is their only fit centre-back option for today’s game against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final.

“They’ve been very unlucky because they didn’t make a top centre-back signing last summer as they had five options in that position – Maguire, and also Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans.

“Of course they will be signing a new centre-back this summer, as I’ve reported since September 2023, for sure that will be one of their priorities. But in terms of names, the top target will be decided later. The likes of Gleison Bremer, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jarrad Branthwaite and Antonio Silva have been scouted, and it could even be that they’ll make two signings in that position, but it’s too early now to know which specific players they’ll prioritise.”

‘Michael Olise is open to Manchester United’

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is also on the Red Devils’ list of top targets for the summer and despite reports that he will likely join a Champions League club, journalist Ben Jacobs insists the Frenchman is “open” to a move to Man Utd.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “I think that Michael Olise is open to Manchester United. Although other targets are still being determined because this INEOS-led sporting department is new, Olise is the one name that was pre-approved.

“Even in January, when the transition was still taking place, Olise was being spoken of by the new regime and was actually put on a provisional list of potential targets by the old regime.

“There has always been a consensus at Manchester United that Olise is a name they like.”