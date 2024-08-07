Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed ‘one’ Manchester United deal ‘to watch’ before the summer window closes at the end of this month.

Man Utd have been busy in the transfer market this summer as they have spent around £90m to sign Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new-look recruitment team are expected to make several more signings this summer, while players are likely to leave to free up funds.

Many suspected Jadon Sancho would leave Man Utd permanently this summer after last season’s fallout with Erik ten Hag and his loan to Borussia Dortmund.

But Sancho has been allowed to rebuild his Man Utd career during pre-season as he has featured in their friendlies in the United States.

However, it emerged on Tuesday afternoon that PSG have entered ‘transfer talks’ with Man Utd and Sancho’s move to the Ligue Un giants is ‘getting closer’.

Romano believes Sancho’s proposed move to PSG is going to be “one to watch” in the coming weeks.

“There is still a possibility for Jadon Sancho to leave Manchester United in this transfer window – we have to keep the door open for that, but at the moment it’s still not advancing to important stages of negotiations,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

READ: Man Utd have 10 (TEN) reasons to be cheerful, actually…



“It’s true that Paris Saint-Germain have an interest and that they have spoken with the agents of the player.

“However, there have been reports that PSG are closing in on the player and that’s not correct as far as I understand.

“He’s on their list, it’s a possibility, but we’re not yet at that stage of the negotiation. Sancho to PSG could be one to watch, but it’s not decided yet, and we’ll have to see as well what Manchester United want to do with the player, because the decision of the club, of INEOS, and of Erik ten Hag will be important to decide the next steps of this story.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Chelsea and Man Utd in bottom three: Ranking the Premier League pre-season moods

👉 Man Utd: ‘Frustrated’ Ratcliffe plots ‘major U-turn’ on transfer as cost of ‘surprise alternative’ emerges

👉 Man Utd ‘hold talks’ with France midfielder as Ratcliffe eyes third summer signing



Romano has also provided an update on Man Utd’s search for a new right-back after The Athletic claimed Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries ‘has a desire’ to join the Red Devils and could be included in a swap deal involving Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

He claims Man Utd’s “focus remains” on Bayern Munich star Noussair Mazraoui as he is their “priority target”.

“Another United story that has gained a lot of attention in recent hours is with Denzel Dumfries,” Romano added.

“At the moment, I’m still told that Man United’s focus remains on Noussair Mazraoui as their priority target. There’s still no agreement with Bayern but the player is also waiting for United, so the right-back story remains with full focus on Mazraoui.

“Dumfries will not sign a new contract in August, but if he’s staying at Inter beyond August it remains a possibility for him to extend.”