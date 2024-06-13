According to reports, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS ‘considered five or six’ managers to replace Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag’s future was in doubt throughout the 2023/24 campaign as Man Utd endured a torrid season as they finished eighth in the Premier League.

Their season ended on a high as Ten Hag helped his side beat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

This win was not expected to be enough to save Ten Hag as United’s hierarchy were considering potential replacements even before the FA Cup final.

However, with injuries deemed a crucial factor in Man Utd’s disappointing season and, more importantly, Sir Jim Ratcliffe unable to identify a ready-made replacement, the Premier League giants have opted to stick with Ten Hag and the Dutchman is now expected to sign a new contract.

After this news emerged, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed a ‘secret’ manager was in the frame to replace Ten Hag as Ratcliffe and Co. considered alternative options.

“In terms of the managers they considered, we already mentioned Tuchel, but also options like Mauricio Pochettino and Gareth Southgate,” Romano said.

“Despite some reports to the contrary, Southgate was never close to the job and he never wanted to entertain any proposals before the Euros with England, and for Manchester United to wait more than one month for their new manager was almost impossible.

“They also considered Roberto de Zerbi and also one more manager that I’m going to tell you about in the future – but after speaking to the representatives of different managers, they never really had the feeling that this was something they had to do right now.”

Romano has now revealed that the previously unnamed manager is Fulham’s Marco Silva.

“Man United considered to change the manager – that’s the reality, it was a possibility for this summer but it was never 100% decided. That’s why has always been an open story with many factors,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Personally, I think giving Ten Hag a new contract is important to show strong confidence in his job, this could look like a detail but in my opinion is the crucial factor of this story: a new contract for Ten Hag is a really, really important step to protect him.

“There were five or six names United considered for the job, and Marco Silva of Fulham is one of them, but not the only one.

“As previously reported, Thomas Tuchel had a meeting and was in talks with Man United then they decided not to advance in negotiations. Marco Silva was an option discussed internally but was not so close to the job.”

The former Everton boss’ work at Fulham has somewhat gone under the radar, but he has done a brilliant job of ensuring Fulham have avoided relegation from the Premier League with ease in back-to-back seasons following their promotion in 2022.

The 46-year-old attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League last summer but in October 2023, he committed his future to Fulham by penning a new contract until 2026.

