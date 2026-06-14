Man Utd have pulled out of a deal to sign Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer as they see a deal as “too expensive”, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking to build on Michael Carrick’s brilliant second half to the season which saw them finish third and pick up a place in next season’s Champions League.

It has been confirmed by widespread reports that Man Utd are looking to sign at least two new midfielders, maybe three, in the summer transfer window, while they are also prioritising a left-back and left-winger.

Ederson will become their first new signing of the summer with reports claiming he is having a medical in New York today, after Romano confirmed earlier this month that a deal was “here we go” done.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd have formally completed their first signing of the summer. The ‘here we go’ arrived a few days ago, but now all documents have been signed between Man Utd and Atalanta for Ederson. The Brazilian midfielder is officially a Man Utd player from today.

“What remains now is for Ederson to travel to England after his holidays, complete his formal medical and sign his contract. I am told that an initial unofficial medical already took place with Atalanta’s authorisation and everything was positive. The agreement between Ederson and Man Utd has been in place for months, as the player only wanted this move.

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“The agreement between the clubs has now also been completed in writing. In terms of an official announcement and seeing Ederson holding the Man Utd shirt, we need a little more patience while the final formalities are completed. However, all paperwork is now signed and Man Utd have secured their first midfield signing of the summer.

“Man Utd are not stopping there. They want at least one more midfielder and work is already taking place behind the scenes. After completing the Ederson deal, the club will continue to push for further additions in that area.”

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes seem to be their top targets to follow up the Ederson signing – but Newcastle star Tonali had also heavily been linked.

However, Romano has now revealed that Man Utd have now decide “not to proceed” in a deal to sign the Italy international as he is “too expensive”.

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Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United are not going for Sandro Tonali at this stage. The intention of Manchester United is not to proceed. Manchester United has been interested in Tonali for some time, and he’s been on Manchester United’s shortlist, but now Manchester United believe that the player is too expensive.”

Tonali to Man Utd ‘wouldn’t be a surprise to me’ – Shearer

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer recently inisted that Man Utd could still go for Tonali if their attempts to sign Anderson from Nottingham Forest fail.

Shearer told Chronicle Live: “Tonali, on the going to Man Utd rumours, I guess it all depends on if Man Utd get Elliot Anderson.

“Elliot Anderson would be their number one target, both City and Man United, that wouldn’t be a surprise to me.

“Very much like the [Anthony] Gordon situation, if he makes it clear that he wants to leave, then you have to say, okay, we accept that, we get the best possible price for you and move on.

“I would like to see him stay at Newcastle, because I think there’s a real talent there, and I think he links really well with Bruno, but I don’t know his or the club’s situation.

“It might work for the club selling him. It might, depending on what their recruitment is, if they’ve got someone to come in who they believe in 12 or 18 months will be better, and they can go again.”

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