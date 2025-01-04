Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed an update on Marcus Rashford after it was confirmed that he will miss Manchester United’s game at Liverpool.

Last month, Rashford announced he is “ready” to leave the Premier League giants. This followed Ruben Amorim’s decision to leave him out of his squad for the Manchester derby against Man City on December 15.

The England international missed out on four matches before returning to Man Utd’s squad for their 2-0 loss against Newcastle United on Monday night.

Head coach Amorim has subsequently announced that Rashford will miss this weekend’s match against Liverpool at Anfield and Romano has confirmed that this is “because he’s ill”.

Romano also claims Rashford “can still leave the club” with teams “interested” in signing him this month.

“Rashford will not be in the squad to face Liverpool because he’s ill. He’s not able to travel and to play. But the situation between Man Utd and the player is still not resolved,” Romano said.

READ: Man Utd ‘getting relegated’ in ‘likely’ Ratcliffe takeover ‘plan’ with Amorim, eleven stars tipped to stay



“The relationship between Amorim and Rashford remains not that easy over performances in training and that sort of thing. So he can still leave the club.

“Marcus Rashford, as of today, has of no interest in considering options from Saudi. But let’s see what happens in the next weeks.

“He believes European football is the perfect stage for him, despite some interest from Saudi. There are clubs interested in this possibility, but he’s not opening the door to that option.”

While Rashford has rejected interest from the Saudi Pro League, journalist Ben Jacobs reveals “MLS has an appetite” for the forward as Seattle Sounders have “asked” about signing him.

“There are some suggestions that MLS has an appetite for Rashford. The MLS deals sometimes are funded centrally with support for MLS by Apple streaming partner, as with Lionel Messi,” Jacobs said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Amorim confirms deal to aid ‘starving’ Man Utd as Wayne Rooney return mooted

👉 Man Utd: Ruben Amorim told Red Devils star ‘would be done’ under Sir Alex Ferguson

👉 Carragher lays into Manchester United ‘hierarchy’ for inexplicable Amorim decision

“Rashford doesn’t fall into that category but he might be able to get a package if there is MLS interest, provided there’s central support.

“I’m told the club that has asked the question, though there’s nothing particularly advanced at this point, is Seattle. They’ve had an internal conversation.

“The reason why it’s Seattle is because they are a Club World Cup representative, which is an appeal to anyone they wish to sign, and in addition to that, they’re likely to get a minimum of between €50-60 million for entering the Club World Cup.

“So MLS can turn around to Club World Cup representatives Seattle and Inter Miami and tell them they can afford to pay for these stars. So budget may not be a problem.”

Jacobs also poured cold water on this move, though. He added: “I’m not so sure he’d want to go there.

“We shouldn’t overblow the MLS links. At this stage, Seattle haven’t reached out to either the Rashford camp or Manchester United.

“It’s an internal discussion that you’d expect to advance in January rather than the summer if they choose to proceed because obviously, the MLS calendar means January is almost like summer in the sense you’re lining up the main stars for the beginning of the season.”