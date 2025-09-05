Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s decision on Kobbie Mainoo after he looked to leave Manchester United last month.

Towards the end of the summer transfer window, Mainoo’s future at Man Utd was in doubt as it emerged that he was keen to leave his boyhood club.

Mainoo has suffered a major fall from grace since enjoying a remarkable breakout season in 2023/24, with head coach Ruben Amorim yet to get the best out of the England international.

In January, it was reported that Man Utd were open to his exit as they looked to sanction pure profit sales to balance the books and he has attracted interest from Chelsea and several European giants.

Mainoo did not get a move in January and there was little talk over an exit until it emerged that he was keen on a loan exit after being an unused substitute in Man Utd’s opening two Premier League games.

Despite this, Amorim insisted last week that he “wants” the centre-midfielder “to stay”.

“I want Kobbie to stay,” Amorim said last week during a press conference.

“He needs to fight for his place, and we need Kobbie, so that is not going to change. I understand that the players that are not playing in this moment are disappointed.

“Everyone will have the same opportunity to play. You have to fight during the week.”

Now, Romano has revealed the club’s six-word decision on Mainoo, who “never asked to go on a permanent”.

“Kobbie asked to go on loan, he never asked to go on a permanent,” Romano revealed on his YouTube channel.

“Never been a possibility, either for Man United or for Kobbie Mainoo. But he did want to go on loan. It was a priority for Kobbie Mainoo to go on loan.

“Man Utd said no, they decided internally, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe involved, that they couldn’t sell Kobbie Mainoo.

“This was a decision made with all the people involved: directors, CEO, coach and owner. ‘We can’t let Kobbie Mainoo go,’ that was the position.”

However, Romano has also pointed out that Mainoo “could be a topic again” in January.

Romano added: “Now we have some interesting months ahead.

“If Kobbie Mainoo plays the situation will be okay, if he stays on the bench I think in January this could be a topic again.”