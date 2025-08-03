Benjamin Sesko has been linked to Man Utd and Newcastle.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd are now “ready to bid” as soon as Benjamin Sesko “decides to join them”.

The Red Devils have have already made three signings this summer with Mathueus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo arriving from Premier League clubs Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has joined from Cerro Porteno.

Widespread reports indicate that Man Utd are looking to sign three more players before the end of the transfer window with Ruben Amorim wanting a striker, a midfielder and a goalkeeper.

Man Utd look to have settled on RB Leipzig’s Sesko as their top centre-forward target after reported interest in Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

However, the Red Devils face serious competition from Newcastle for Sesko with Newcastle having a bid worth €80m rejected by RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Despite meeting the Bundesliga side’s valuation of Sesko, former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that the ‘overall package’ was ‘not deemed acceptable’.

READ: Twenty most valuable footballers in the world: Yamal, Mbappe rank high as Arsenal duo included

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Leipzig have rejected Newcastle’s €75m+€5m bid for Benjamin Sesko. €75m fixed fee met their quoted valuation, but overall package not deemed acceptable in terms of both total and structure.

‘Leipzig not yet dropping their demands from when Arsenal were working on the transfer before Viktor Gyökeres. Manchester United yet to bid, but remain in the race having held club-to-club and player talks. Leipzig hoping, and some sources say waiting, for an #MUFC offer to create competitive tension.

‘Sesko has still not, as of Saturday afternoon, indicated to either club which one he prefers to join despite reports from Slovenia he has already picked Newcastle. Prior to Newcastle’s bid, there were some fears within the club that Sesko was holding out for Manchester United.’

And now Romano has claimed that it’s a “very open” race between Man Utd and Newcastle with the Red Devils waiting on a green light from Sesko before bidding.

MORE ON MAN UTD ON F365

👉 Man Utd star performs summer transfer U-turn as his former coach ‘wants’ to reunite him with Ronaldo

👉 Liverpool flop ‘first-choice’ transfer target for Euro giants with Man Utd striker also ‘on the list’

👉 Romano reveals ‘secret’ Man Utd push for Bayern star as Red Devils ‘decide’ on new midfielder



Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Newcastle have sent a bid and there is an ongoing negotiation with Red Bull Leipzig.

“Newcastle are ready to pay what it takes if Sesko decides to join them. Man Utd are ready to bid and start negotiations if Sesko decides to join them.

“So everything depends on Sesko. At the moment Sesko has still not decided between Newcastle and Man Utd.

“The agent of Sesko is now in Leipzig so we are entering decision time. Man Utd made clear to Leipzig on Saturday that they will send a bid for Sesko if the player will open doors to join them.

“The deal is very open between the two clubs.”