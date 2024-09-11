According to reports, Manchester United are expected to sign “a new winger” in January or next summer and two players are named as potential targets.

During the 2024 summer transfer widow, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe invested heavily as around £180m was spent on new signings.

Man Utd offloaded some deadwood to free up funds as they signed Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Manuel Ugarte.

Despite this, the Red Devils have endured a difficult start to the campaign as Erik ten Hag’s side have lost two of their opening three Premier League games.

United need several more fruitful transfer windows if they are to catch up to arch-rivals Man City and challenge for the Premier League title.

Romano claims Man Utd’s next priority is to “invest money” in the market to acquire a new winger as this is their ‘top target for 2025’.

“There have been some reports on Manchester United transfer targets for summer 2025, but it’s not my style to tell you about potential deals so far in the future,” Romano said in his Daily Briefing column.

“Still, we can say that, with Jadon Sancho leaving for Chelsea, the idea of the club in 2025 is to add one more winger, and there have been some fans asking me about the links with Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace.

“For sure, Eze is a player United have been scouting and monitoring as they appreciate his ability, the same was true of Michael Olise while he was at Crystal Palace but the deal was too expensive and he joined Bayern Munich instead.

“In the next months, United will be tracking several wingers, and in summer 2025 there is a concrete chance that they will invest money in a new signing for that position.”

Romano says Eze is one possible option, while an alternative option has been mentioned.

“For now, I’m not in a position to say that it’s guaranteed that they’ll move for Eze, or who will be their top target, but they will consider bringing in a new winger, and so they will be following several players in the next months,” Romano added.

“I will try to keep you posted on the players they like, on the options they have on the table, on the possibilities they are considering, but for sure Man United are keeping a close eye on opportunities in that position for 2025.

“One name coming up as well as Eze is Sevilla winger Juanlu Sanchez, mentioned as a target for the Red Devils and also for Real Madrid in the Spanish press.

“For now, however, there is nothing concrete into it. We’ve had many links every day but the reality for the moment is that there are no talks, no negotiations – it’s just normal scouting and nothing else.”